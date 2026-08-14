Independence Day 2026: Maharashtra Police Personnel Honoured With Distinguished And Gallantry Medals | AI

Mumbai: On the eve of Independence Day, the Central Government has honoured police officers and personnel from Maharashtra for their outstanding service. The awards include the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service, along with gallantry medals.

Mumbai Officers Included In List Of Award Recipients Announced By DGP Office

According to the order issued by the Maharashtra Director General of Police’s office, several police officers and personnel serving in Mumbai and those currently posted in the city have been included in the list of award recipients.

A notable recognition for Mumbai is the conferment of the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service on Shirish Ravindra Jain, Commissioner, State Intelligence Department, Maharashtra, Mumbai.

Several Mumbai Police Personnel Receive Meritorious Service Medals

Several other Mumbai Police personnel have also been selected for the Police Medal for Meritorious Service. The recipients include Pravin Vinayak Tejale, Assistant Commissioner of Police; Janardan Yashwant Desai, Police Sub-Inspector; Deepak Anant Dhumne, Police Sub-Inspector; Prakash Baliram Kadam, Police Sub-Inspector; Ankush Babalal Nyayanganune, Assistant Police Sub-Inspector; and Bharat Vibhamaji Gohil, Police Constable, all serving in Mumbai.

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Meanwhile, a large number of police officers and personnel from Pranhita and Aheri have figured in the gallantry medal list, recognising their courageous service while performing duties in challenging areas of Maharashtra.

The honours are being viewed as recognition of the dedication and long-standing service of police personnel responsible for maintaining law and order, intelligence operations, crime investigation and the safety of citizens in Mumbai, the country's financial capital, as well as those serving in difficult and sensitive parts of the state.

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