Bhiwandi Couple Escapes Injury After Tree Falls On Moving Bike, Traffic Disrupted On Busy Road |

Bhiwandi: A couple travelling on a Unicorn motorcycle had a narrow escape after a fully grown green tree suddenly fell onto their moving bike near Pogao on the Bhiwandi-Wadpa Road on Friday.

Roadside Tree Collapses Suddenly Near Garden Tandoor On Bhiwandi-Wadpa Road

According to information available the couple was travelling from Chavindra towards Pogaon when they reached near Garden Tandoor Without warning, a roadside tree reportedly collapsed onto the middle of the road, leaving the riders with little time to react.

As the tree began falling, the rider managed to move the motorcycle towards the other side of the road. The couple escaped without serious injuries, but the falling tree struck their Unicorn motorcycle, damaging its front portion.

Fallen Tree Blocks Road Towards Nashik, Causes Traffic Congestion

The incident caused considerable disruption on the road, with the fallen tree blocking the carriageway towards Nashik. Vehicles were forced to stop, resulting in a traffic queue on the busy route.

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Local residents rushed to the spot and helped pull the damaged motorcycle out from beneath the fallen tree. A JCB was subsequently brought in to clear the obstruction. The tree was removed from the road, following which traffic movement was restored.

The incident triggered panic among motorists as the tree fell suddenly on a moving motorcycle. The couple’s narrow escape averted what could have been a serious accident.

The incident also raised concerns over the condition of roadside trees along the busy Bhiwandi-Nashik route, particularly during the monsoon when heavy rain and strong winds can increase the risk of trees or branches collapsing onto roads.

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