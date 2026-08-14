Centre Sets Up Seven One-Stop Centres In Gulf To Support Distressed Indian Women Workers

External Affairs Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh | X (@KVSinghMPGonda)

Mumbai: To provide immediate assistance to Indian women workers facing distress in Gulf countries, the Centre has established seven One-Stop Centres across major cities in the region, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh has informed Parliament.

Facilities Provide 24x7 Helplines, Medical And Legal Support Amid Exploitation Concerns

Located in Manama, Muscat, Doha, Riyadh, Dubai, Jeddah, and Kuwait, these centres offer 24x7 emergency helplines alongside medical, legal, police, and psychological support. The initiative comes amid persistent reports of migrant women being forced into slavery-like conditions under the controversial kafala (employment sponsorship) system.

Between 2014 and June 2026, over 50.25 lakh Indian emigrant workers holding Emigration Check Required (ECR) passports were granted clearance to work in the six Gulf nations, which currently house nearly 10 million Indian nationals.

Government Tightens Recruitment Rules To Prevent Exploitation Of Female Workers

To curb exploitation, the government has imposed strict recruitment norms for female workers. Recruitment can now only take place through state-run agencies or direct foreign employers registered with Indian Missions.

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Furthermore, foreign employers hiring Indian women must deposit a financial guarantee of $2,500 with the concerned Indian post and ensure the employment contract is officially attested.

In addition to the One-Stop Centres, Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendras operate in Dubai, Jeddah, and Riyadh to offer guidance and counseling. Workers can also raise grievances through digital portals like MADAD, eMigrate, and CPGRAMS, while benefiting from the Pravasi Bharatiya Bima Yojana (PBBY) insurance cover.

Despite international pressure—including UN recommendations to abolish the kafala system—migrant workers continue to face severe abuses across the region. In 2023, an NGO documented multiple cases in Oman involving Indian women who had their passports confiscated, were denied wages, and suffered physical abuse before being rescued with the help of local community groups.

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