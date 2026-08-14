Mumbai's Landmarks Turn Classrooms For Underprivileged Children This Independence Day | X

Mumbai: From the Gateway of India and Mani Bhavan to August Kranti Maidan and the memorial of Lokmanya Tilak, Mumbai’s rich history and cultural legacy will become a classroom for children this Independence Day. A group of children from BMC schools will get an opportunity to explore some of South Mumbai’s iconic landmarks through a one-day sightseeing and learning experience.

Learning beyond classrooms

The initiative, “The City is the Classroom,” is being hosted by Cityflo and Salaam Bombay Foundation to take learning beyond conventional classrooms and help underserved children understand Mumbai’s history, culture and heritage through real-world experiences.

The children will visit the Gateway of India, Mani Bhavan, Lokmanya Tilak’s memorial, August Kranti Maidan, the Sir JJ School of Art’s Art Gallery and the Paradox Museum. Students from Salaam Bombay Foundation’s Arts and Media Academies will also document the journey through photography, giving them an opportunity to observe and narrate the city through their own perspective.

Bringing history closer

Sankalp Kelshikar, Co-founder, CMO & Head of Cityflo Corporate, Cityflo, said the initiative reflects the company’s commitment to creating more accessible, sustainable and liveable cities while contributing to the communities it serves.

He said the experience would allow BMC school students to connect with their city’s history and imagine its future, while their photographs would help bring their perspectives to a wider audience.

Also Watch:

Savio Pashana, Head of Communications, Salaam Bombay Foundation, said the initiative aims to give young people access to experiences and opportunities that broaden their understanding of what is possible.

He said taking students across Mumbai would allow them to learn from the city’s history, culture and people, while students from the Arts and Media Academies could use the experience to observe, create and express themselves through their own lens.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/