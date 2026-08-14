Bhiwandi Roads Remain Pothole-Ridden Even In Mayor, Deputy Mayor's Wards | File Pic

Bhiwandi: Pothole-riddled roads across Bhiwandi have become a major inconvenience for motorists and pedestrians, with several key and internal roads remaining in poor condition amid the monsoon. The situation is particularly striking in the wards represented by the civic body’s Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Standing Committee chairperson.

Mayor Narayan Chaudhary’s ward covers the Tadali-Kamatghar area and falls under Prabhag Samiti No. 3. Roads in Kamatghar, Tadali, Dhamankar Naka and Kalyan Naka have developed several large potholes, affecting traffic movement and increasing the risk of accidents.

The condition of the Kalyan Naka area had recently drawn attention after a pregnant woman reportedly gave birth inside an autorickshaw while being taken to hospital amid traffic congestion caused by the poor road conditions. Despite the incident, several stretches in and around the Mayor’s ward continue to require repairs.

The situation is no different in the ward of the Deputy Mayor, which falls under Prabhag Samiti No. 2. Internal roads in Gaibinagar, Shantinagar, Babla Compound, Amjadiya Road and Ravji Nagar are reportedly in poor condition. The Amjadiya Road and Babla Compound Road stretches are particularly difficult for pedestrians and motorists to negotiate.

Similarly, the ward represented by Standing Committee chairperson Adv. Isha Khan, under Prabhag Samiti No. 1, has several roads requiring urgent attention. The stretch from the ST area to Vanjarpatti Naka and further towards Chavindra has potholes at multiple locations.

Several other parts of the city are also facing similar problems. The Eidgah Road area has badly damaged stretches, while the road near Mubarak Hotel on the 60-Foot Road in Nagaon is reportedly in poor condition. With several schools located along the stretch, schoolchildren are forced to negotiate water-filled potholes while walking to and from school during the monsoon.

The civic body’s road repair budget has also raised questions among residents. Against the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation’s overall budget of around ₹1,179 crore, approximately ₹5.09 crore has been earmarked for road repairs. Residents have questioned why roads continue to deteriorate every monsoon despite the allocation.

Civic officials said temporary measures are being undertaken to keep the roads motorable during the rains. Potholes on major roads are being filled with stone aggregate, but the material is often washed away following heavy rainfall, resulting in potholes reappearing within a short period.

Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar said the civic body was currently carrying out pothole-filling work during the monsoon.

Pothole-filling work is currently being carried out. Once there is some respite from the rains, road repair work will be undertaken on a large scale and the roads will be repaired at the earliest Sagar said.

Additional City Engineer Sachin Naik attributed recurring potholes on certain stretches to inadequate drainage infrastructure and limitations in road width.

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The stretch between Anjurphata and Vanjarpatti Naka repeatedly develops potholes due to inadequate drainage arrangements. The narrow width of the road also makes concreting difficult at several locations. Therefore, repairs on the Anjurphata-Vanjarpatti Naka road and some other stretches in the city are being carried out using paver blocks and stone aggregate Naik said.

Naik also said that although funds had been provided for road repairs, work orders had not yet been issued by the civic body for some of the proposed works.

With potholes continuing to affect traffic movement across the city, residents are now seeking more durable repairs instead of temporary patchwork. The recurring deterioration of roads during every monsoon has also raised questions over the quality and longevity of road works undertaken by the civic administration.

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