President Murmu Calls Operation Sindoor, Indus Water Treaty Suspension Decisive Steps Against Terrorism | File Pic

New Delhi, Aug 14: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday termed Operation Sindoor and the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty as decisive actions by India against terrorists and their harbourers.

"During the commemoration of one year since the launch of Operation Sindoor on May 7, we remembered the unmatched valour of our armed forces," the President said in her message to the nation on the eve of the 80th Independence Day.

"That historic operation against terrorism demonstrated the capability of Indian armed forces to act with precision. It sent a clear and firm message to terrorists and those who support them that no matter where they hide, they will have to face the consequences of their actions," she said.

Read Also BSNL Announces Independence Day Offers, Expands Indigenous 4G Network With 602 New BTS Sites

President highlights security measures

Referring to the government’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, the President said: "Suspension of the Treaty with a country that harbours terrorism is a decisive step in the interest of our nation, especially the farmers.”

She also termed the end of Maoism in the country as a major achievement and pointed to the wave of inclusive development now taking place in the erstwhile strongholds of the rebels.

"The recent Bastar Olympics was joined by a large number of sportspersons and many artists showcased their talent at the event," she said.

Focus on development and participation

The growth of the sports ecosystem also drew praise from the President. She said due to the Khelo India initiative and the government’s investment in the sports ecosystem, "there has been a remarkable leap in performance in international events".

Also Watch:

Calling Jan Bhagidari a tradition in the country, she said the government is taking forward national welfare campaigns by involving citizens.

"The spirit of public participation has always been inherent in the people of our country, which is the cradle of democracy. With renewed vigour, our fellow citizens are promoting the same tradition of people’s participation."

"Today, there is a growing awareness in the country that a sense of cultural pride bolsters the inner strength of the nation. We are moving ahead, harmonising our heritage and development," she said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)