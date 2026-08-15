PoP Idol Case: Bombay HC Keeps Restriction On Natural Water Body Immersion In Force Until Final Verdict

The Bombay High Court has continued the restriction on immersing PoP Ganesh idols in natural water bodies until it delivers its final verdict | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 14, 2026: Until the Bombay High Court delivers its final verdict on the immersion of Plaster of Paris (PoP) Ganesh idols, devotees will not be able to immerse such idols in natural water bodies without the court’s permission.

Interim Restriction Continues

The court on Friday continued its June 9, 2025, interim order imposing the restriction, while reserving its verdict after a prolonged hearing on a batch of petitions concerning PoP idols.

A bench of Justices Ajay Gadkari and Kamal Khata said the interim order would remain in force until the final judgment is pronounced in a batch of petitions for and against the use of PoP for making idols.

The June 9, 2025, order had lifted the restriction on the manufacture and sale of PoP idols after the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) changed its earlier stand. For nearly five years, the CPCB had maintained that making and selling PoP idols was prohibited. However, it told the court last year that its guidelines were only “advisory”.

While permitting the manufacture and sale of PoP idols, the court had made it clear that their immersion in natural water bodies would not be allowed without its permission.

Petitioners Challenge State Policy

During Friday’s hearing, advocate Ronita Bhattacharyya, appearing for petitioner and environmental activist Rohit Joshi, argued that the Maharashtra government’s policy allowing idols up to six feet to be immersed in artificial ponds and larger idols in natural water bodies had failed.

She submitted photographs from last year’s immersion to show that even PoP idols measuring up to six feet had been immersed in natural water bodies despite the court’s directions and the government policy. Since PoP idols are made in lakhs, it was practically impossible to effectively implement the policy, she argued.

Bhattacharyya also rejected claims that there was no scientific study establishing that PoP was harmful or a pollutant. She said a committee had been formed following the court’s directions and included scientists and experts, including those from the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI).

Arguments On Environmental Impact

She further argued that the government’s attempt to revive last year’s policy was contrary to the Prime Minister’s appeal to use idols made of traditional clay. Maharashtra, being a progressive state, should not adopt a policy that other states could follow, she submitted.

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After hearing the petitioners, the state government and other intervenors, the bench reserved its judgment.

The state government’s policy, introduced last year, expired in March this year. The government has sought to implement the same policy again.

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