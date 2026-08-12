Bombay HC Asks Whether Any Hindu Scripture Mandates Immersion Of PoP Idols In Natural Water Bodies

The Bombay High Court questioned whether any Hindu scripture specifically requires immersion of Plaster of Paris idols in natural water bodies while hearing petitions related to pollution and CPCB guidelines | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 11, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday questioned whether any Hindu religious scripture requires idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) to be immersed in water bodies, while hearing a PIL seeking implementation of guidelines to curb pollution caused by PoP idols.

A bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Kamal Khata said: "Show us any one of the scriptures which says that a PoP idol has to be immersed in water."

The bench is hearing petitions seeking implementation of the 2020 Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines imposing a ban on immersion of PoP idols in natural water bodies.

The petitions have also challenged the Maharashtra government's immersion guidelines issued on August 1, 2025, which permit immersion of PoP idols over six feet in natural water bodies and smaller ones in artificial ponds.

Idol-Makers Suggest Symbolic Immersion

Senior advocate S.M. Gorwadkar, appearing for PoP idol-makers, reiterated his suggestion of symbolic immersion for larger idols. Under this proposal, devotees would perform the immersion ritual symbolically by touching the idol's feet to the water, after which civic authorities could transport the idols to designated collection or recycling centres. He said the suggestion was aimed at preventing pollution and protecting the environment under Article 51A(g) of the Constitution.

Although the idol-makers had challenged the ban on PoP idol immersion, Gorwadkar said nothing remained to be challenged after the CPCB clarified that the guidelines were only "advisory".

He emphasised that there is a need to prevent the use of toxic substances and chemical paints, which are major contributors to water pollution.

Idol-making accounts for only a minuscule share of total PoP production, Gorwadkar said, adding that there is a need for a broader policy to manage PoP waste generated by sectors such as construction and medical applications, since much of it ends up in landfills.

Ganesh Mandals Oppose Proposal

Advocate Uday Warunjikar, appearing for Akhil Sarvajanik Utsav Samiti Maharashtra, which represents Ganesh mandals, opposed symbolic immersion. "Dharma Shastra does not permit symbolic visarjan," he said.

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Justice Gadkari then asked him to produce a scripture supporting PoP idol immersion. Warunjikar replied that Hindu scriptures were written around 3,000 years ago, when PoP did not even exist and idols were still immersed.

The court will continue hearing arguments in the matter on Wednesday.

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