'Cannot Implement PM Modi's Appeal This Year': Maharashtra Govt Tells Bombay HC

Maharashtra told the Bombay High Court it will implement the Prime Minister's appeal for eco-friendly Ganesh idols from next year | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 4, 2026: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday told the Bombay High Court that it cannot implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to use only eco-friendly clay Ganesh idols for this year's festival, saying the celebrations are just 40 days away and most idols have already been been made.

State Seeks More Time

Advocate General Milind Sathe informed a Bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Kamal Khata that immediate implementation was not feasible. Referring to the Prime Minister's appeal made during the July 26 Mann Ki Baat programme, the Bench had sought the State's response on July 27.

The government held a meeting with stakeholders on July 31 and decided to implement the Prime Minister's appeal from next year. For this year's festival, if permitted by the court, the State will continue last year's policy under which plaster of Paris (PoP) idols above six feet can be immersed in natural water bodies, Sathe said.

He assured the court that PoP residue would be collected within 24 hours and recycled scientifically. He also said the government would phase out PoP idols and encourage the use of natural colours by asking local bodies to support idol makers.

Court Questions Government

The Bench is hearing a batch of petitions concerning the implementation of the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) revised 2020 guidelines, which prohibit the immersion of PoP idols in natural water bodies.

The matters include a public interest litigation filed by environmentalist Rohit Joshi seeking strict enforcement of the guidelines, as well as petitions by PoP idol manufacturers challenging their validity.

The CPCB's expert committee clarified in May 2025 that the guidelines are advisory in nature but said PoP idols should not be immersed in natural water bodies.

Appearing for the petitioners, advocate Ronita Bhattacharya Bector argued that the High Court's earlier interim directions on idol immersion remained applicable.

The judges questioned whether the State had informed the Prime Minister's Office that it could not implement the appeal this year.

"Have you informed the PM's Office that you can't do it?" Justice Gadkari asked.

Sathe replied, "Why would we do that? We have accepted the appeal and will implement it. Immediate implementation cannot be done for this festival."

The Bench remarked that the State has to consider the welfare of its people.

When Sathe said the change could not be made in a day, the Bench quipped, "The issue has been pending for years... You were put to notice years ago."

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PoP Phase-Out Planned

Presenting the statistics, Sathe said that last year only 31,000 of nearly 28 lakh Ganesh idols were made of PoP. He further assured the court that the government would stop PoP idol immersion in phases and eventually end their manufacture.

Advocate Uday Warunjikar, representing the idol makers, who had deferred his submissions until the State clarified its stand, will continue his arguments next week.

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