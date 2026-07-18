PoP Idol Row: Maharashtra's Relaxation On Norms Meant To Protect Big Ganesh Mandals, Petitioner Tells Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court heard arguments challenging Maharashtra's proposed relaxation on PoP idol immersion norms | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 17, 2026: The Maharashtra government's decision to relax restrictions on the immersion of Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols over six feet in natural water bodies is aimed at protecting large Ganesh mandals, a petitioner told the Bombay High Court on Friday while opposing the state's stand on idol immersion.

Court Hears Batch Of Petitions

A Bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Kamal Khata was hearing a batch of petitions, including a public interest litigation filed by environmentalist Rohit Joshi seeking strict implementation of the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) 2020 guidelines prohibiting immersion of PoP idols in natural water bodies.

The Bench also heard petitions filed by PoP idol manufacturers challenging the guidelines, claiming they violate their fundamental right to carry on business.

Senior advocate Mihir Desai and Ronita Bhattacharya, appearing for Joshi, argued that the CPCB guidelines are binding and cannot be diluted through a state policy.

Advocate Sanjeev Gorwadkar, appearing for PoP idol manufacturers, submitted that if there was a conflict between the state policy and the CPCB guidelines, the issue should be referred to the Centre for resolution.

The Bench, however, observed, “You manufacturers are seeing this as an adversarial petition, but for the court it is in the public interest.”

CPCB Guidelines Debated

While emphasising that the CPCB guidelines are binding, Desai submitted that if there was a conflict between the CPCB guidelines and the state policy, the former would supersede.

He further argued that there was no dispute over the environmental impact of PoP idols. “There is no doubt that PoP is harmful for the environment,” he said, adding that the guidelines themselves were under challenge because they are legally binding.

Referring to earlier judicial decisions, Desai told the court that the Supreme Court, the National Green Tribunal, and the Telangana and Calcutta High Courts have upheld the CPCB guidelines. “These guidelines have to be treated as binding…,” he submitted.

State's Stand Questioned

Questioning the state's move to seek relaxation, Desai argued, “Possibly there is pressure, not just regarding the activity and various expectations… especially by the big mandals. They (State) have come to the conclusion that we have to protect big mandals. Therefore allow big idols (immersion in natural water bodies)...”

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The state has sought permission to allow immersion of PoP idols taller than six feet in natural water bodies, while smaller idols would be immersed in artificial ponds. The High Court will continue the final hearing in the petitions on July 20.

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