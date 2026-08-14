Maharashtra Govt Sanctions ₹3.02 Crore To Upgrade Mantralaya Canteen Kitchens After Safety Concerns | File Image

The Maharashtra government has sanctioned Rs 3.02 crore to modernise the kitchens of the Mantralaya and Square Meal canteens at the state secretariat, following concerns over hygiene and food safety standards.

Renovation Plan Includes Civil Repairs, Electrical Upgrades And Exhaust Improvements

A government resolution issued by the General Administration Department said the upgrade would include civil repairs, improved electrical systems and renovation of existing hot-air exhaust arrangements, including GI hoods, MS structures and GI ducting.

The kitchens will also be equipped with stainless-steel, modular and energy-efficient equipment, while HVAC systems will be installed to control heat, humidity and smoke. The plan includes waterproof and easily cleanable surfaces, improved facilities for washing and sanitising utensils, fly-proof meshes and dedicated hand-washing facilities.

Existing Exhaust Issues Prompted Need For Kitchen Modernisation

The government said the existing exhaust systems did not have adequate arrangements to bring in outside or cooled air, making modernisation necessary to improve food safety and employee safety.

Of the sanctioned amount, Rs 38.42 lakh has been allocated for repairs and renovation of the Mantralaya Canteen, while Rs 26.53 lakh has been earmarked for the Square Meal Canteen.

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The work is scheduled to begin during the 2026-27 financial year and will have to comply with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) norms as well as fire safety regulations.

The decision followed a technical inspection conducted by Dr Prashant Virkhare, head of the tourism department at Government Technical Institute, Nagpur. His report recommended structural repairs, improved flooring, upgraded kitchen equipment, mechanical exhaust and HVAC systems, and better hygiene facilities.

The move also comes shortly after a Bombay High Court-appointed panel inspected three canteens in Mantralaya on July 31. The panel, comprising four lawyers, reportedly flagged unhygienic conditions, including broken and exposed sewage and drainage systems, as well as cockroaches and flies on kitchen floors.

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