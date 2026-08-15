Bombay HC Grants Interim Relief To Former TISS Student In Campus Slogan Case

The Bombay High Court granted interim protection from arrest to former TISS student Kamakhya Das in the campus slogan case | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 14, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to former Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) student Kamakhya Das, accused of raising inflammatory slogans, including those seeking the release of jailed activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid, at an unauthorised campus event.

Court Says Custody Not Necessary

Justice Prafulla Khubalkar observed that Das’s mobile phone and laptop had already been seized and held that custodial interrogation was not necessary at this stage.

“Considering the nature of the allegations and the fact that the mobile phone and laptop of the applicant are already seized, at this stage, custodial interrogation need not be insisted upon,” the court said.

Das was directed to appear at the concerned police station and before investigators whenever called, until the next hearing on August 31.

FIR Linked To TISS Event

The case stems from an FIR registered at Trombay police station on a complaint by the TISS Registrar. According to the prosecution, on October 12, 2025, nine students gathered on campus to pay tribute to former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba.

The gathering allegedly involved candle lighting, reading revolutionary poetry and slogans demanding the release of Imam and Khalid, both accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Das approached the High Court after a Mumbai sessions court rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

Defence Cites Cooperation With Probe

Senior Advocate Mihir Desai, appearing for Das, said his client had cooperated with the investigation and had no criminal antecedents. He argued that merely attending a commemoration or using expressions such as “Rest in Power” could not constitute a criminal offence.

Desai pointed out that seven of the nine accused students had already secured anticipatory bail. “Gen Z tend to be a little hot headed and say things that they may or may not understand. Whether they should be jailed for that?” he argued.

He said Das had completed his studies, taken up a job elsewhere and appeared before the investigating agency five times.

Prosecution Alleges Larger Conspiracy

Chief Public Prosecutor Shishir Hiray opposed the plea, alleging that the investigation had revealed a deeper conspiracy involving secession. He said forensic examination found deleted applications and electronic literature allegedly advocating secession, Khalistan and the ideology of the banned CPI (Maoist).

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Hiray also alleged that Das had threatened a police officer and said the material recovered from his devices pointed to a larger conspiracy.

After considering the submissions, the High Court granted Das temporary protection from arrest and posted the matter for further hearing on August 31.

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