 Ranji Trophy: Devdutt Padikkal Replaces Mayank As Karnataka Captain, KL Rahul Returns For Punjab Clash
Karnataka have appointed Devdutt Padikkal as captain for their Ranji Trophy match against Punjab on February 1, while KL Rahul returns to the squad. Prasidh Krishna strengthens the bowling lineup. Key omissions include Abhinav Manohar and injured Karun Nair. Padikkal’s recent Vijay Hazare form and Rahul’s ODI performances make the side formidable.

IANSUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 05:46 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka have made significant changes ahead of their Ranji Trophy 2025-26 match against Punjab, appointing Devdutt Padikkal as captain with KL Rahul also returning to the squad for the fixture scheduled to be played at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, from February 1.

Padikkal has replaced Mayank Agarwal, who will now play only as a batter. Padikkal was in prime form in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he scored 725 runs in just nine innings at an exceptional average of 90.62.

Karnataka, who are currently placed third in Elite Group B in the ongoing Ranji season, have been strengthened with Rahul returning to the side after performing well in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand at home.

Along with Rahul, India's fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has also been included in the 15-member squad. Prasidh will bolster the bowling attack, which includes experienced bowlers like Vidwath Kaverappa and Mohsin Khan.

However, the selection also brought notable omissions. Middle-order batter Abhinav Manohar has been dropped, while senior batter Karun Nair has been ruled out due to injury, dealing a blow to Karnataka’s batting depth. The team management confirmed that Nair is currently undergoing rehabilitation and will not be available for the Punjab match.

Karnataka's batting unit includes Mayank, Rahul, Aneesh KV, Smaran R, and Shreyas Gopal. The team will have two wicketkeeping options in Kruthik Krishna and Shrijith KL. The bowling attack will be led by Prasidh, alongside Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohsin, Vidyadhar Patil, and Dhruv Prabhakar, with Shikhar Shetty also included in the squad.

Karnataka Squad: Mayank Agarawal, KL Rahul, Aneesh KV, Devdutt Padikkal (Captain), Smaran R, Shreyas Gopal, Kruthik Krishna (WK), Venkatesh M, Vidyadhar Patil, Vidwath Kaverappa, Prasidh M Krishna, Mohsin Khan, Shikhar Shetty, Shrijith KL (WK), and Dhruv Prabhakar.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

