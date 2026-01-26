 Padma Awards 2026: Dharmendra, Rohit Sharma Among 15 Awardees From Maharashtra In 131 Honoured By President; Check Full List
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPadma Awards 2026: Dharmendra, Rohit Sharma Among 15 Awardees From Maharashtra In 131 Honoured By President; Check Full List

Padma Awards 2026: Dharmendra, Rohit Sharma Among 15 Awardees From Maharashtra In 131 Honoured By President; Check Full List

The Padma Awards 2026 were announced on Republic Day, with the President approving 131 honours across Padma Vibhushan, Bhushan and Shri categories. Maharashtra secured 15 awards, including a posthumous Padma Vibhushan for actor Dharmendra. The list features 19 women awardees and 16 posthumous honours nationwide.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 12:53 PM IST
article-image
Padma Awards 2026: Dharmendra, Rohit Sharma Among 15 Awardees From Maharashtra In 131 Honoured By President; Check Full List | File Image

Mumbai: The Padma Awards 2026, among the country’s highest civilian honours, were announced on the occasion of Republic Day, recognising exceptional contributions across diverse fields. For this year, the President of India has approved 131 Padma Awards, including two duo cases (counted as one award). The list comprises five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awardees.

The Padma Awards are conferred in three categories, Padma Vibhushan for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of a high order, and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.

The awards recognise achievements in disciplines such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature, education, sports, civil service and agriculture. The honours are formally presented by the President at ceremonial functions held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, usually during March or April.

Out of the 131 awardees this year, 15 recipients hail from Maharashtra, reflecting the state’s strong contribution to India’s cultural, economic, and social landscape. The 2026 list includes 19 women awardees, six Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI recipients and 16 posthumous honours.

FPJ Shorts
Malaysian Most Wanted Fugitives Clash With Security At Mumbai Airport After UK Deportation
Malaysian Most Wanted Fugitives Clash With Security At Mumbai Airport After UK Deportation
Consumer Connect: 'Homebuyers Can Claim Interest For Delay Even After Occupancy,' Says Expert
Consumer Connect: 'Homebuyers Can Claim Interest For Delay Even After Occupancy,' Says Expert
Mumbai Police Use AI To Crack Lokhandwala Shooting Case, Arrest Actor Kamaal R Khan
Mumbai Police Use AI To Crack Lokhandwala Shooting Case, Arrest Actor Kamaal R Khan
Mumbai: Security Scare At Airport As Unauthorized Black Toy-Like Drone Discovered Stuck In Tree Near Terminal-1
Mumbai: Security Scare At Airport As Unauthorized Black Toy-Like Drone Discovered Stuck In Tree Near Terminal-1
Read Also
Padma Awards 2026 FULL List: Dharmendra Awarded Padma Vibhushan Posthumously; Alka Yagnik, Mammootty...
article-image

List Of Padma Awardees From Maharashtra

From Maharashtra, the Padma Vibhushan has been awarded posthumously to legendary actor Dharmendra Singh Deol for his contribution to art.

In the Padma Bhushan category, Maharashtra’s awardees include advertising veteran Piyush Pandey (posthumous) for art, renowned playback singer Alka Yagnik for her contribution to music, and industrialist Uday Kotak for his achievements in trade and industry.

The Padma Shri awardees from Maharashtra represent a wide range of fields. They include actors Satish Shah (posthumous), Madhavan Ranganathan, Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda, and Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar for art; Armida Fernandez for medicine; Ashok Khade and Satyanarayan Nuwal for trade and industry; Janardan Bapurao Bothe for social work; Juzer Vasi for science and engineering; Rohit Sharma for sports; and Shrirang Devaba Lad for contributions to agriculture.

Maharashtra CM Congratulates All Awardees

Congratulating the awardees, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said their achievements continue to inspire the nation. “Heartiest congratulations to all 131 Padma Awardees for 2026. Humble tributes to those honoured posthumously. The distinguished contributions of these individuals across diverse fields are a source of pride for the country,” he said in a post.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Malaysian Most Wanted Fugitives Clash With Security At Mumbai Airport After UK Deportation
Malaysian Most Wanted Fugitives Clash With Security At Mumbai Airport After UK Deportation
Consumer Connect: 'Homebuyers Can Claim Interest For Delay Even After Occupancy,' Says Expert
Consumer Connect: 'Homebuyers Can Claim Interest For Delay Even After Occupancy,' Says Expert
Mumbai Police Use AI To Crack Lokhandwala Shooting Case, Arrest Actor Kamaal R Khan
Mumbai Police Use AI To Crack Lokhandwala Shooting Case, Arrest Actor Kamaal R Khan
Mumbai: Security Scare At Airport As Unauthorized Black Toy-Like Drone Discovered Stuck In Tree Near...
Mumbai: Security Scare At Airport As Unauthorized Black Toy-Like Drone Discovered Stuck In Tree Near...
Mumbai Masala: The Declining State Of Medical Education
Mumbai Masala: The Declining State Of Medical Education