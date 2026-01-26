Padma Awards 2026: Dharmendra, Rohit Sharma Among 15 Awardees From Maharashtra In 131 Honoured By President; Check Full List | File Image

Mumbai: The Padma Awards 2026, among the country’s highest civilian honours, were announced on the occasion of Republic Day, recognising exceptional contributions across diverse fields. For this year, the President of India has approved 131 Padma Awards, including two duo cases (counted as one award). The list comprises five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awardees.

The Padma Awards are conferred in three categories, Padma Vibhushan for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of a high order, and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.

The awards recognise achievements in disciplines such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature, education, sports, civil service and agriculture. The honours are formally presented by the President at ceremonial functions held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, usually during March or April.

Out of the 131 awardees this year, 15 recipients hail from Maharashtra, reflecting the state’s strong contribution to India’s cultural, economic, and social landscape. The 2026 list includes 19 women awardees, six Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI recipients and 16 posthumous honours.

List Of Padma Awardees From Maharashtra

From Maharashtra, the Padma Vibhushan has been awarded posthumously to legendary actor Dharmendra Singh Deol for his contribution to art.

In the Padma Bhushan category, Maharashtra’s awardees include advertising veteran Piyush Pandey (posthumous) for art, renowned playback singer Alka Yagnik for her contribution to music, and industrialist Uday Kotak for his achievements in trade and industry.

The Padma Shri awardees from Maharashtra represent a wide range of fields. They include actors Satish Shah (posthumous), Madhavan Ranganathan, Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda, and Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar for art; Armida Fernandez for medicine; Ashok Khade and Satyanarayan Nuwal for trade and industry; Janardan Bapurao Bothe for social work; Juzer Vasi for science and engineering; Rohit Sharma for sports; and Shrirang Devaba Lad for contributions to agriculture.

Maharashtra CM Congratulates All Awardees

Congratulating the awardees, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said their achievements continue to inspire the nation. “Heartiest congratulations to all 131 Padma Awardees for 2026. Humble tributes to those honoured posthumously. The distinguished contributions of these individuals across diverse fields are a source of pride for the country,” he said in a post.

