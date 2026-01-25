 Padma Awards 2026 FULL List: Dharmendra Awarded Padma Vibhushan Posthumously; Alka Yagnik, Mammootty & R Madhavan Among Winners
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPadma Awards 2026 FULL List: Dharmendra Awarded Padma Vibhushan Posthumously; Alka Yagnik, Mammootty & R Madhavan Among Winners

Padma Awards 2026 FULL List: Dharmendra Awarded Padma Vibhushan Posthumously; Alka Yagnik, Mammootty & R Madhavan Among Winners

The Padma Awards 2026 was announced on January 25 ahead of Republic Day. This year, five received the Padma Vibhushan, 13 the Padma Bhushan, and 113 the Padma Shri. Entertainment honorees include veteran actor Dharmendra (Vibhushan, posthumous), singer Alka Yagnik, actors R. Madhavan, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Malayalam legend Mammootty.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 08:15 PM IST
article-image
Padma Awards 2026 Full List |

The Padma Awards, among the highest civilian honours in the country, are conferred in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The winners were announced on Sunday, January 25, on the eve of Republic Day 2026.

This year's list comprises five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri awards. Among the prominent personalities from the entertainment industry honoured this year are veteran actor Dharmendra, singer Alka Yagnik, actors R. Madhavan, and Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty.

Padma Awards 2026 FULL List

Veteran actor Dharmendra was conferred the Padma Vibhushan for his outstanding contribution to the arts, recognising his decades-long legacy in Indian cinema. He passed away on 24 November 2025 at his residence in Mumbai, aged 89, following an age-related illness. His last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans crematorium.

FPJ Shorts
Shankaracharya–Yogi Govt Standoff Escalates After Camp Ruckus In Prayagraj
Shankaracharya–Yogi Govt Standoff Escalates After Camp Ruckus In Prayagraj
Tarpa Maestro Bhiklya Dhinda From Palghar’s Remote Walvanda Village To Receive Padma Shri For Tribal Art Service
Tarpa Maestro Bhiklya Dhinda From Palghar’s Remote Walvanda Village To Receive Padma Shri For Tribal Art Service
Padma Awards 2026 FULL List: Dharmendra Awarded Padma Vibhushan Posthumously; Alka Yagnik, Mammootty & R Madhavan Among Winners
Padma Awards 2026 FULL List: Dharmendra Awarded Padma Vibhushan Posthumously; Alka Yagnik, Mammootty & R Madhavan Among Winners
Punjabi Singer Talwiinder Joins Kehlani At Mumbai Concert: Duo Perform New Song On Lollapalooza 2026 Stage - Watch
Punjabi Singer Talwiinder Joins Kehlani At Mumbai Concert: Duo Perform New Song On Lollapalooza 2026 Stage - Watch

Dharmendra's funeral was attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Salim Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, among others.

Read Also
'It's Been Terrible': Hema Malini Talks About Dharmendra For FIRST Time After His Death, Explains...
article-image

Padma Bhushan 2026 winners:

Alka Yagnik

Mammootty

Piyush Pandey (Posthumous)

Padma Shri 2026 winners:

Arvind Vaidya

R Madhavan

Prosenjit Chatterjee

R. Krishnan (Posthumous)

Shatavadhani R Ganesh

Read Also
R Madhavan Reveals Director Aditya Dhar Asked Him To 'Make His Lips Thinner' For Dhurandhar: 'Was A...
article-image

Satish Shah (Posthumous)

Tarun Bhattacharya

Taga Ram Bheel

Yumnam Jatra Singh (Posthumous)

Read Also
Truth Behind Satish Shah's Death: Rajesh Kumar DENIES Claims Of Kidney Failure Behind His Death,...
article-image
Read Also
Dharmendra Struggled To Stand But Insisted On Dancing At 3 Am For Ikkis, Recalls Choreographer Vijay...
article-image

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions, usually held at Rashtrapati Bhawan, Delhi around March or April each year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Padma Awards 2026 FULL List: Dharmendra Awarded Padma Vibhushan Posthumously; Alka Yagnik, Mammootty...
Padma Awards 2026 FULL List: Dharmendra Awarded Padma Vibhushan Posthumously; Alka Yagnik, Mammootty...
'Been Irritated All Day...': Hrithik Roshan Opens Up About His Body's 'ON/OFF Buttons' After...
'Been Irritated All Day...': Hrithik Roshan Opens Up About His Body's 'ON/OFF Buttons' After...
Yungblud Pays Tribute To Ozzy Osbourne During Performance At Lollapalooza India 2026; Sings Black...
Yungblud Pays Tribute To Ozzy Osbourne During Performance At Lollapalooza India 2026; Sings Black...
'Makes Us Want To Refrain...': Chennai Theatre Owner SLAMS Ajith Kumar Fans For Bursting Crackers...
'Makes Us Want To Refrain...': Chennai Theatre Owner SLAMS Ajith Kumar Fans For Bursting Crackers...
Baka's Identity OTT Release Date: Where To Watch This Japanese Film Online?
Baka's Identity OTT Release Date: Where To Watch This Japanese Film Online?