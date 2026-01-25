 'Been Irritated All Day...': Hrithik Roshan Opens Up About His Body's 'ON/OFF Buttons' After Crutches Photo Went Viral
Hrithik Roshan recently sparked concern after he was seen using elbow crutches at Goldie Behl’s birthday party. Addressing it later, the actor wrote on Instagram about his body’s unpredictable 'on/off' buttons, admitting he had been 'irritated all day' due to a left knee acting up, adding, "It's a mood."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 07:32 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Hrithik Roshan sparked concern among fans after he was spotted walking with the help of elbow crutches at filmmaker Goldie Behl’s birthday party in Mumbai on Saturday night (January 24). A day later, the actor penned a long note on social media, talking about his body’s ‘on/off’ buttons and sharing that he had been ‘irritated’ all day while nursing a left knee that mysteriously decided to take two days off from the rest of him, calling it his normal.

On Sunday, Hrithik took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "We all live in bodies the workings of which we will never fully comprehend. Mine, however, is a fascinating variation. Each body part comes with its own ON/OFF button. My left leg uses this feature as a birthright. So does the left shoulder and right ankle. Just goes OFF. It’s a mood."

He added that this simple product feature has showered him with experiences not available to most humans, and that he often finds himself smugly walking around with a head full of neurons specialised in sudden hopelessness.

Hrithik further wrote that on some days, his tongue simply refuses to say the word 'DINNER'. Narrating a recent incident from his shoot diaries, he wrote, "Now imagine I am on a film set of a serious courtroom where my dialogue is “Would you like to come home for Dinner?” but my tongue has OFF’ed dinner, and so I end up ingeniously and decidedly and repeatedly inviting him over for "LUNCH" instead. Since lunch is still thankfully ON."

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in War 2 alongside Jr NTR in the lead.

He will next be seen in the fourth instalment of the Krrish franchise. The film also marks his directorial debut.

