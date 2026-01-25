Laughter Chefs Season 3: Aly Goni's Team Kaanta Win Trophy, Beat Elvish Yadav & Karan Kundrra's Team Chhuri

The grand finale of Laughter Chefs Season 3 took place on Sunday, January 26, featuring Team Kaanta (Aly Goni & Jannat Zubair, Krushna Abhishek & Kashmera Shah, Abhishek Kumar & Samarth Jurel) versus Team Chhuri (Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash, Elvish Yadav & Isha Malviya, Vivian DSena & Eisha Singh, Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee).

Team Kaanta Win Laughter Chefs Season 3

In the finale, Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi challenged the teams to make malpua with a twist: in a star shape. Team Kaanta impressed the chef with their creation and emerged victorious, winning Laughter Chefs Season 3 and bagging the star-shaped trophy, defeating Team Chhuri.

Host Bharti Singh, who was on maternity leave after welcoming her second child, a son, also returned on Saturday's episode following a short break.

Meanwhile, the return of Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Sudesh Lehri, Nia Sharma, and Arjun Bijlani was confirmed, revealing that they will make a smashing entry in the upcoming weekend.

The show will then feature Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Krushna Abhishek, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Kashmera Shah, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, and Elvish Yadav. Other Season 3 participants, Isha Malviya, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Gurmeet Choudhary, and Debina Bonnerjee, will no longer be part of Laughter Chefs.

Meanwhile, Laughter Chefs season 2 was won by Elvish Yadav and Karan Kundrra.