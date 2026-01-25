 Laughter Chefs Season 3: Aly Goni's Team Kaanta Win Trophy, Beat Elvish Yadav & Karan Kundrra's Team Chhuri
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentLaughter Chefs Season 3: Aly Goni's Team Kaanta Win Trophy, Beat Elvish Yadav & Karan Kundrra's Team Chhuri

Laughter Chefs Season 3: Aly Goni's Team Kaanta Win Trophy, Beat Elvish Yadav & Karan Kundrra's Team Chhuri

The grand finale of Laughter Chefs 3 aired Sunday, pitting Team Kaanta (Aly Goni & Jannat Zubair, Krushna Abhishek & Kashmera Shah, Abhishek Kumar & Samarth Jurel) against Team Chhuri (Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash, Elvish Yadav & Isha Malviya, Vivian DSena & Isha Singh, Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee). Chef Harpal challenged them to make malpua, with Team Kaanta emerging victorious.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 11:40 PM IST
article-image

The grand finale of Laughter Chefs Season 3 took place on Sunday, January 26, featuring Team Kaanta (Aly Goni & Jannat Zubair, Krushna Abhishek & Kashmera Shah, Abhishek Kumar & Samarth Jurel) versus Team Chhuri (Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash, Elvish Yadav & Isha Malviya, Vivian DSena & Eisha Singh, Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee).

Team Kaanta Win Laughter Chefs Season 3

In the finale, Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi challenged the teams to make malpua with a twist: in a star shape. Team Kaanta impressed the chef with their creation and emerged victorious, winning Laughter Chefs Season 3 and bagging the star-shaped trophy, defeating Team Chhuri.

Read Also
'Never Imagined I'd Get So Much Love': Elvish Yadav Pens Heartfelt Note As He Wins Laughter Chefs 2...
article-image
Read Also
Bharti Singh Gets Emotional, Says She Felt 'Scared' After Her Water Broke Before Second Boy's Birth:...
article-image

Host Bharti Singh, who was on maternity leave after welcoming her second child, a son, also returned on Saturday's episode following a short break.

FPJ Shorts
Muslim Leaders Gather At Islam Gymkhana To Discuss 25-Year Roadmap For Educational & Economic Development
Muslim Leaders Gather At Islam Gymkhana To Discuss 25-Year Roadmap For Educational & Economic Development
Mumbai News: Uneven Road Patch Near Cooper Hospital Raises Safety Concerns
Mumbai News: Uneven Road Patch Near Cooper Hospital Raises Safety Concerns
Laughter Chefs Season 3: Aly Goni's Team Kaanta Win Trophy, Beat Elvish Yadav & Karan Kundrra's Team Chhuri
Laughter Chefs Season 3: Aly Goni's Team Kaanta Win Trophy, Beat Elvish Yadav & Karan Kundrra's Team Chhuri
Black Magic At Wife’s Parental Home: Husband, In-laws Booked Under Anti-Superstition Law In Bhiwandi
Black Magic At Wife’s Parental Home: Husband, In-laws Booked Under Anti-Superstition Law In Bhiwandi

Meanwhile, the return of Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Sudesh Lehri, Nia Sharma, and Arjun Bijlani was confirmed, revealing that they will make a smashing entry in the upcoming weekend.

Read Also
Abhishek Kumar REACTS To Reuniting With Ex-Girlfriend Isha Malviya On Laughter Chefs: 'Nobody Hates...
article-image

The show will then feature Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Krushna Abhishek, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Kashmera Shah, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, and Elvish Yadav. Other Season 3 participants, Isha Malviya, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Gurmeet Choudhary, and Debina Bonnerjee, will no longer be part of Laughter Chefs.

Meanwhile, Laughter Chefs season 2 was won by Elvish Yadav and Karan Kundrra.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Laughter Chefs Season 3: Aly Goni's Team Kaanta Win Trophy, Beat Elvish Yadav & Karan Kundrra's Team...
Laughter Chefs Season 3: Aly Goni's Team Kaanta Win Trophy, Beat Elvish Yadav & Karan Kundrra's Team...
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 25: Virani Family Shocked As Gautam...
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 25: Virani Family Shocked As Gautam...
'Man Put His Hand Inside My Bra...': Young Woman Alleges Sexual Assault At Lollapalooza India 2026...
'Man Put His Hand Inside My Bra...': Young Woman Alleges Sexual Assault At Lollapalooza India 2026...
Linkin Park Debuts In Mumbai! Legendary Rock Band Takes Over Lollapalooza India 2026 With Thei...
Linkin Park Debuts In Mumbai! Legendary Rock Band Takes Over Lollapalooza India 2026 With Thei...
'Dharmendra Deserved It Much Earlier...': Hema Malini REACTS To Husband's Posthumous Padma Vibhushan...
'Dharmendra Deserved It Much Earlier...': Hema Malini REACTS To Husband's Posthumous Padma Vibhushan...