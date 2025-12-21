 Bharti Singh Gets Emotional, Says She Felt 'Scared' After Her Water Broke Before Second Boy's Birth: 'Raat Bhar Mujhe Uneasy Tha...' – VIDEO
Comedian Bharti Singh welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa on December 19. On Saturday, she shared a YouTube video recounting the moment her water bag burst at home. "Subah ke 6 baj rahe the... doctor ne kaha, 'Water bag burst ho gaya hai,'" Bharti was seen getting emotional, admitting she felt 'scared' before heading to the hospital.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 12:13 PM IST
article-image

Comedian Bharti Singh recently welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa on Friday, December 19. Earlier reports claimed she was rushed to the hospital after her water broke while she was shooting for the cooking reality show Laughter Chefs Season 3 in the morning. However, Bharti later clarified that she was at her Mumbai home when her water bag burst around 6 pm. Following her doctor's advice, she, along with Haarsh, their family members, and son Laksh, fondly known as Golla, headed to Breach Candy Hospital for delivery.

Bharti Singh Gets Emotional

On Saturday evening, Bharti shared a video on her YouTube channel, revealing what exactly happened on the day of her baby's birth. She said, "Subah ke 6 baj rahe the, achanak se sab geela ho gaya… Maine doctor ko phone kiya. Unhone kaha, ‘Aapka water bag burst ho gaya hai, hospital aa jao.’ Raat ko bag theek kar rahi thi, aaj jana pad raha hai…" Soon after, Bharti got emotional and admitted that she was feeling very 'scared.'

Check out the video:

article-image

'Raat Bhar Se Mujhe Thoda Uneasy Tha'

Bharti was heard saying, "Raat bhar se mujhe thoda uneasy tha. Subah uthte hi main shocked thi. I was shivering. Mere kapde geele the, bedsheet bhi geeli thi, aur hum hospital ke liye nikal rahe the."

Further in the video, Bharti was seen at the hospital with Haarsh by her side. She later gave birth to a baby boy and revealed that her newborn was kept under observation as a precaution. Towards the end, Haarsh was seen at their home receiving a sweet gesture from Malaika Arora on the arrival of their second baby.

Bharti and Haarsh got married on December 3, 2017, in a grand ceremony in Goa after dating for several years. They welcomed their first child, Laksh on April 3, 2022.

