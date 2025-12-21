Mohit Suri Praises Dhurandhar In Front Of Anupama Chopra After Her Negative Review, Netizens React: 'Look At Her Face...' – VIDEO

Released on December 5, Dhurandhar is set to cross the Rs 800 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Soon after the film's release, film critic Anupama Chopra gave Dhurandhar a negative review, describing it as an "exhausting, relentless and frenzied espionage thriller propelled by charismatic, murderous men, too much testosterone, shrill nationalism and inflammatory anti-Pakistan narratives."

Following massive backlash from netizens, including actor Paresh Rawal, Anupama eventually removed the review video from YouTube.

Mohit Suri Praises Dhurandhar In Front Of Anupama Chopra

Amid this, filmmaker Mohit Suri was part of The Hollywood Reporter India Directors' Roundtable, hosted by Anupama, where she asked the filmmakers about the last film they watched in theatres. In response, Mohit praised Dhurandhar and said, "I saw Dhurandhar last week. I enjoyed it. I really did. I think it’s out there. It’s great; I enjoyed it."

Check out the video:

Watch as Neeraj Ghaywan, Dominic Arun, Mohit Suri, Reema Kagti, Rohan Kanawade, and Rahul Ravindran reveal the last film they saw in the theatre that was pure magic.



Watch the full Directors Roundtable on our YouTube channel.



Presenting Partner: @district_india pic.twitter.com/2KKGhvLU6h — The Hollywood Reporter India (@THRIndia_) December 19, 2025

Netizens React

However, soon after Mohit spoke about Dhurandhar in front of Anupama, she allegedly had an awkward smile on her face, as noticed by netizens. Soon after, several netizens reacted and trolled her. A user commented, "Mohit Suri man... Take a bow." Another user wrote, "Aww what an expression by Chopra when Dhurandhar was praised."

A third user wrote, "Mohit Suri is never again getting the invitation to Anupama’s show." "Her face froze when Mohit said #Dhurandhar, she had nothing to add or say," read another comment.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As of now, Anupama Chopra has not issued any statement about removing her Dhurandhar review.

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date Revealed

The makers have confirmed a second part, officially titled Dhurandhar 2 - Revenge, which is set to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026, clashing with Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

Dhurandhar Story

Dhurandhar is inspired by real-life events and crime syndicates in Karachi's Lyari area, the film draws on true incidents to depict India's fight against terror in Pakistan