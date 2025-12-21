Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination: Actress Rohini Slams Makers As Emmanuel Exits Before Grand Finale, 'Very Disappointed'

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 | Instagram/Star Maa

It's almost the wrap for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9. Ahead of the Grand Finale episode, fans saw the departure of Jabardasth Emmanuel. He hot eliminated in the 4th place from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 house. Paying a tribute to his journey inside the house, Jio Hotstar released a clip of his journey so far with caption, "He walked in as everyone’s favourite household comedian, and evolved into a hero who challenged every limit, broke every boundary, and stood tall through every trial (sic)."

But it seems that not everyone is happy with Emmanuel's elimination. Disappointed with what happened inside the house, Actress Rohini took to Instagram to write, "Very disappointed with Biggboss season 9 (sic)." She further added, "Even if you work hard, there is no value, and the result is not worth it (as translated)."

Rohini further went on to call Emmanuel the "real winner" of Bigg Boss Telugu 9. "My brother (red hearts) We are proud of you no matter what (sic)," wrote Rohini.

After being eliminated from the Bigg Boss house, Emmanuel wrote on Instagram, "his wasn’t just a journey — it was a rise. From laughter to leadership, from pressure to praise, every phase showed a new side of him. He fought, entertained, stood his ground, lifted others, and never stopped being real (sic)."

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Top 3 Finalists

The top three finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 are Kalyan Padala, Demon Pavan, and Thanuja Puttaswamy. According to online voting trends, Thanuja is widely expected to be declared the winner, potentially becoming the first female winner of the season. At the same time, strong speculation suggests that Kalyan may secure the runner-up position. However, fans will have to wait for the official announcement to see how accurate these predictions turn out to be.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Grand Finale episode will premiere tonight on December 21, 2025 from 7 pm IST onwards. You can watch the finale episode on Star Maa and Jio Hotstar.