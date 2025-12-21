Nayanam On OTT: Where To Watch This Thriller Web Series Online?

Nayanam |

The thriller web series Nayanam is known for its dark tone, intriguing plot twists, and intense performances. Nayanam promises to keep audiences hooked from the very first episode. As interest grows, many viewers are eager to know where they can stream the series online. The series features Varun Sandesh in the lead role.

Nayanam: Streaming details

Nayanam is streaming on ZEE5. The streaming platform shared the announcement video on X and wrote, "The game of eyes, lies, and lives! PLAYING NOW." The series explores several dark themes related to human nature, morality, and the consequences of unchecked obsession.

Plot overview

The Telugu crime thriller web series Nayanam centers on an eye doctor who develops unique technology to monitor his patients, leading him to witness a murder that the authorities overlook. If you enjoy edge-of-the-seat thrillers with strong storytelling and layered characters, Nayanam is worth adding to your watchlist. Keep an eye on the official platform for updates and potential future seasons.

FAQs:

Who is playing the lead role in Nayanam?

Varun Sandesh is playing lead role in the series.

What is Varun Sandesh's OTT web series Nayanam all about?

Nayanam is a psychological thriller where Varun Sandesh plays a crazy doctor.

Nayanam is streaming on which platform?

The series is streaming on ZEE5.