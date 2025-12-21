Govinda Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actor On OTT Platforms

By: Sunanda Singh | December 21, 2025
Veteran actor Govinda has appeared in more than 165 films and is known for his unique performances and dancing skills. On Sunday, December 21, 2025, he has turned 62. Take a look at some of his best films on OTT:
Hero No. 1 is a comedy-drama film which was released in 1997. In the film, Govinda played the role of Rajesh, who is the son of a wealthy businessman. It is available on JioHotstar
Coolie No. 1 is a comedy film in which he played the role of bus coolie. The film is available on YouTube and JioHotstar
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is an action comedy film which was released in 1998. In the film, Govinda played the role of a doppelgänger. It is available to watch on Jio Cinema, JioHotstar, and Amazon Prime Video
Partner is a romantic comedy film in which he played the role of an innocent employee who falls in love with his boss Priya Chaudhary (Katrina Kaif). It is available on ZEE5
Bhagam Bhag is a comedy film which was released in 2006. In the film, he played the role of a theatre actor who gets involved in a murder. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video and MX Player
Raja Babu is a comedy film which was directed by David Dhawan. In the film, the actor played the role of a spoiled single child from a wealthy family named Raja Singh. It is available on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
Happy Ending is a romantic comedy film in which he played cameo role of Armaan Malik, who wants to build six-pack abs through cosmetic surgery. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
