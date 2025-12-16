Sohail Khan Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actor On OTT Platforms

By: Sunanda Singh | December 16, 2025
Bollywood actor-filmmaker Sohail Khan will turn 55 on Saturday, December 20. On his special day, let's take a look at some of his best films and where to watch them on OTT:
Krishna Cottage is a horror film which was released in 2004. In the film, the actor played the role of a college student Manav, who has a connection to his past life as Amar Khanna. It is available on Jio Cinema and YouTube
Aryan is a sports drama film which was released in 2006. In the film, Sohail Khan played the role of a boxing champion named Aryan Verma. It is available on YouTube
In the thriller film Hello, the actor plays Varun Malhotra, a call center agent who assists Shyam Mehra (Salman Khan) in trying to break off the arranged marriage of his ex-girlfriend, Priyanka Sinha. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Tubelight is a comedy drama film in which the actor played the role of Bharat, who is selected and allotted in the Kumaon Regiment. It is available on JioHotstar
Maine Dil Tujhko Diya is a romantic film in which the actor portrays the role of college student named Ajay, who falls in love with Ayesha Verma (Sameera Reddy). What ensues when Ajay decides to marry Ayesha, but her father opposes his decision? It is available on Prime Video, JioHotstar and YouTube
Veer is an action romantic film in which the actor played the role of Veer's (Salman Khan) brother named Puniya Singh. It is available on JioHotstar
Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya is a romantic comedy film in which the actor played the role of Pyare Mohan Singh, who falls in love with his neighbor Sonia Bharadwaj (Katrina Kaif) and stalks her. It is available on JioHotstar
