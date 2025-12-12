Riteish Deshmukh Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Shows Of The Actor On OTT Platforms

By: Sunanda Singh | December 12, 2025
Riteish Deshmukh is a versatile actor who predominantly works in Hindi and Marathi films. On the occasion of his 47th birthday on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, take a look at some of the best films and shows of the actor to watch on OTT:
Dhamaal is a comedy film in which Riteish Deshmukh played the role of Deshbandhu Roy, who embarks on an adventurous journey with his friends to find a hidden treasure. It is available on ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, and MX Player.
Pill is a thriller series in which the actor played the role of a pharmacist who decides to fight against a multinational pharmaceutical company, Forever Cure Pharma. It is available on JioHotstar.
Ek Villan is an action thriller film in which Riteish essayed the role of a villain, Rakesh Mahadkar. It is available on JioHotstar.
Housefull is a comedy film which was released in 2010. In the film, the actor played the role of Babu Rao, who decides to help his friend, Aarush Awasthi (Akshay Kumar), get him married to their boss' daughter. It is available on JioHotstar.
Visfot is another web series by the actor in which he played the role of a pilot, Akash Shela. It is available on JioHotstar.
Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya is a romantic comedy film in which the actor played the role of Viren, who dreams of having his own travel agency. It is available on YouTube.
Ved is a Marathi romantic film in which he plays the role of a former cricketer, Satya Jadhav, who marries Shravani, played by Genelia Deshmukh. It is available on JioHotstar.
