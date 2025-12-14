John Abraham Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actor On OTT Platforms

By: Sunanda Singh | December 14, 2025
Bollywood actor John Abraham will turn 53rd on Wednesday, December 17, 2025. On the occasion of his special day, take a look at some of his best films and where to watch them online:
If you want to watch John Abraham's best film, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran is the one to start with. In the film, the actor played the role of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) officer, Ashwat Raina. It is available on ZEE5
Madras Cafe is an action thriller film in which he played the role of Major Vikram Singh who carries out secret operations in Jaffna. It is available on Netflix, JioHotstar and YouTube
Batla House is an action thriller film in which John Abraham portrayed the role of DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who investigates the Batla House case. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Housefull 2 is a comedy film in which the actor played the role of Max Mehrotkar, Bobby's (Jacqueline Fernandez) love interest. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Rocky Handsome is an action thriller film in which he played the role of a former RAW operative, Kabir Ahlawat, who embarks on a journey to save Anna's (Nathalia Kaur) daughter, Naomi. It is available on SonyLIV
Jism was released in 2003 and it was directed by Amit Saxena. In the film, he played the role of Kabir Lal, an alcoholic lawyer who lives a playboy lifestyle in Pondicherry
Satyameva Jayate is another film by the actor in which the actor played the role of a painter who kills corrupt cops. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
