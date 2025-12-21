 After Niddhi Agerwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu MOBBED By Fans In Hyderabad; Viral Video Shows Her Struggling To Move
After Niddhi Agerwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu MOBBED By Fans In Hyderabad; Viral Video Shows Her Struggling To Move

Videos showed Samantha struggling to move amid the overwhelming crowd. In the clips, the actress appears visibly restrained by the surge of fans, making it difficult for her to walk or reach her vehicle.

Ria SharmaUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 04:25 PM IST
article-image

Days after actress Nidhhi Agerwal was mobbed by fans at The Raja Saab event, Samantha Ruth Prabhu faced a similar situation in Hyderabad. The actress was reportedly surrounded by a large crowd as she stepped out for a work commitment, leading to a moment of chaos that has since gone viral on social media.

On Sunday, several videos showed Samantha struggling to move amid the overwhelming crowd. In the clips, the actress appears visibly restrained by the surge of fans, making it difficult for her to walk or reach her vehicle.

As the crowd closed in on her, Samantha’s security personnel were seen holding her hand and creating a path to escort her safely to her car.

Why fans in south don't understand boundaries even after rajasaab incident
byu/Hungry_Business592 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Despite the situation, Samantha remained composed and did not make any public comment as she made her way through the crowd.

According to reports, Samantha was in Hyderabad for the inauguration of a store when the incident took place.

Reacting to the video of Samantha, a Reddit user wrote, "Well as much as I hate these people's who can't learn some manners I agree sometimes these kind of fans need some manners to learn or need some tight slap."

"Divided by language, united by gawars," wrote another user.

Nidhhi Agerwal Mobbing Incident: Police Register Suo Motu Case Against Hyderabad's Lulu Mall & Event...
article-image

Niddhi Agerwal mobbing incident

The Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) police reportedly registered a suo motu case against the management of Lulu Mall and the organisers of a promotional event following the mobbing of Nidhhi during a song launch for her upcoming film The Raja Saab in Hyderabad. The case was filed on December 18, a day after the incident triggered outrage on social media.

According to the police, the event, which was held at Lulu Mall, drew a massive crowd of fans, leading to chaos and a serious breach of security.

Videos of the incident that have since gone viral show Nidhhi struggling to navigate through a dense crowd as fans surrounded her in an attempt to take photographs and interact with her.

