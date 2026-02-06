OTT Releases This Week: From The RajaSaab To Even If This Love Disappears Tonight, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | February 06, 2026
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases have arrived. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on digital platforms, which are mentioned in the following slides:
Parasakhti revolves around the protests against Hindi imposition in Tamil Nadu during the 1960s. Sivakarthikeyan's film is streaming on ZEE5
Nari Nari Naduma Murari is a romantic comedy film in which Gautham (Sharwanand) falls in love with Nithya (Sakshi Vaidya), encountering difficulties when her father demands a registered marriage. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is a adventure comedy film that narrates the story of a security officer who tries to protect his estranged wife and kids from a vengeful ex-cop. It is streaming on ZEE5
Jazz City is a historical Bengali historical thriller series that explores the untold stories of resistance and the Bangladesh Liberation War. It is streaming on SonyLIV
The RajaSaab film is about a young man whose life turns upside down when he embarks on a journey to uncover family mysteries while facing supernatural threats. What happens next is revealed in the film. It is streaming on JioHotstar
Even If This Love Vanishes From the World Tonight is a poignant romantic drama centered on Toru, a boy who fabricates a confession to Maori, a girl suffering from anterograde amnesia. It is streaming on Netflix
Thanks For Reading!