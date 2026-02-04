Abhishek Bachchan Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Series Of Actor On OTT Platforms

By: Sunanda Singh | February 04, 2026
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has turned 50 on Thursday, February 5, 2026. On the occasion of his special day, take a look at some of his best films and series and where to watch them online:
Dhoom is an action thriller film which was released in 2004. In the film, the actor portrays the role of ACP Jai Dixit. It is available on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and AppleTV+
Guru is a drama film in which the actor plays the role of Dhirubhai Ambani. It is available on Netflix, YouTube and Apple TV+
I Want to Talk is a drama film in which the actor plays the role of Arjun, who is diagnosed with cancer. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Ghoomer is a sports drama film in which Abhishek Bachchan plays the role of failed test cricketer Padam. It is available on ZEE5
Breathe: Into the Shadows is a crime drama thriller series in which he plays the role of Dr Avinash Sabharwal. it is available on Amazon Prime Video
Bunty Aur Babli is another film by the actor in which he portrays the role of an aspiring businessman. It is available on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and YouTube
Dasvi is a social comedy film in which the actor plays the role of Chief Minister Ganga Ram Chaudhary. it is available to watch on Netflix
