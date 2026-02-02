Urmila Matondkar Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of Actress On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | February 02, 2026
Urmila Matondkar is a versatile actress who has worked in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, and Malayalam films. The actress has turned 50 on Wednesday, February 4, 2026
X/ @UrmilaMatondkar
On the occasion of her special day, take a look at some of her best films on OTT:
If you want to watch Urmila Matondkar's best films, then you should start with Kaun? The psychological thriller film was released in 1999, in which she played the role of a psychopath killer. It is available on YouTube
Judaai is a romantic drama film which is based on SV Krishna Reddy's film, Subhalagnam. In the film, the actress portrayed the role of Raj Verma's (Anil Kapoor) second wife, Janhvi Sahni. It is available on Zee5, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
Hindustani is an action comedy film in which Urmila Matondkar played the role of a rich girl named Sapna who falls in love with Chandru, played by Kamal Haasan. It is available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Aha and YouTube
Masoom is a drama film which is an adaptation of the 1980 Erich Segal novel Man, Woman, and Child. In the film the actress played the role of Devendra Kumar Malhotra's (Naseeruddin Shah) young daughter named Pinky. It is available on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
Bhoot is a horror film which was released in 2003. In the film, the actress played the role of Swati, who starts experiencing paranormal activities in her home. The film is available to watch on JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
Rangeela is a romantic comedy film in which she portrayed the role of Mili, an aspiring actress. It is available on JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and YouTube
Satya is another film by the actress in which she played the role of an aspiring singer named Vidya. It is available on SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
