 Elvish Yadav & Jiya Shankar Not Engaged But Hosting Reality Show Together- Reports
Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar sparked engagement rumours after sharing a ring photo, but reports clarify the duo are not engaged and were allegedly promoting their upcoming reality show. Meanwhile, speculation around Jiya’s dating life continues after she was seen with a mystery man, whose identity remains unconfirmed.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 10:59 AM IST
Elvish Yadav’s recent post about giving "love another chance" has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread speculation. Many fans began wondering whether Elvish and Jiya Shankar are engaged after a photo surfaced online showing them holding hands, with what appeared to be a diamond ring. However, the reality seems to be quite different. According to reports, the two are not engaged and are instead likely collaborating on a project, possibly hosting a show together.

Are Elvish Yadav & Jiya Shankar Not Engaged?

After Elvish shared the ring post, Jiya reposted it as well, further fuelling engagement rumours. However, insider reports suggest that the duo are not actually engaged and that the post was part of a promotional strategy for their upcoming reality dating show. As per BBTak's report, Elvish and Jiya will be hosting Engaged: Roka Ya Dhoka, a show previously hosted by Harsh Gujral and Uorfi Javed.

Who Is Jiya Shankar Dating?

Jiya was earlier linked to Fukra Insaan, also known as Abhishek Malhan. However, she later clarified that she was not dating him. Subsequently, Jiya shared a photo with an unidentified man who was seen kissing her on the forehead. Without revealing his face or identity, she later posted another clip showing herself walking hand in hand with the same mystery man.

After the photos went viral, fans began speculating about the man’s identity. Many suggested that it could be Kaaran Dhanak, who is reportedly associated with a hookah parlour business in the USA. However, these claims remain unconfirmed.

When Will Engaged: Roka Ya Dhok Season 2 Release?

Engaged: Roka Ya Dhoka Season 1 began streaming on February 14, 2025. The makers are expected to follow the same release pattern for Season 2 as well. Reports suggest that the second season is likely to premiere on February 14, 2026, on Jio Hotstar.

