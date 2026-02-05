 'Gave Love Another Chance': Elvish Yadav And Jiya Shankar Get Engaged? Their Instagram Story Makes Fans Curious
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Gave Love Another Chance': Elvish Yadav And Jiya Shankar Get Engaged? Their Instagram Story Makes Fans Curious

'Gave Love Another Chance': Elvish Yadav And Jiya Shankar Get Engaged? Their Instagram Story Makes Fans Curious

On Thursday, Elvish Yadav shared a picture on Instagram in which he is holding a girl's hand, who has a diamond ring on her finger. The YouTuber has tagged actress Jiya Shankar in the story and has also written a romantic caption. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 08:08 PM IST
article-image
Jiya Shankar And Elvish Yadav Engaged? | Instagram

YouTuber and reality star Elvish Yadav shocked one and all with his Instagram story on Thursday. He shared a picture in which he is holding the hand of a girl, who is wearing a diamond ring on the finger. He has written a romantic caption and tagged actress Jiya Shankar in it. Now, this has made their fans wonder whether Jiya and Elvish are engaged.

Elvish wrote, "Gave love another chance and I found mine (sic)." Check out the post below...

Well, Jiya reshared Elvish's story on her Instagram, but didn't write anything, and just posted it with a heart emoji. Check out her story below...

Read Also
The 50: Did Archit Kaushik Beat Maxtern After He Abused Elvish Yadav? Watch Video
article-image

Netizens React To Elvish Yadav And Jiya Shankar's Post

FPJ Shorts
Flight Booked, We’re Going: India Skipper Reiterates Team Is Ready To For Big Game On Feb 15th
Flight Booked, We’re Going: India Skipper Reiterates Team Is Ready To For Big Game On Feb 15th
Maharashtra Politics: 'Sunetra Pawar Will Speak On NCP Merger After Mourning Period Ends,' Says Rohit Pawar | VIDEO
Maharashtra Politics: 'Sunetra Pawar Will Speak On NCP Merger After Mourning Period Ends,' Says Rohit Pawar | VIDEO
Domestic Giants Battle For Semifinal Spot: Rahul, Jaiswal, Thakur & Krishna To Headline Star-Studded Contest
Domestic Giants Battle For Semifinal Spot: Rahul, Jaiswal, Thakur & Krishna To Headline Star-Studded Contest
Mumbai To Host Global Medical Conference ‘PULSE’ On March 27
Mumbai To Host Global Medical Conference ‘PULSE’ On March 27

While some netizens are congratulating Elvish and Jiya, some are posting that maybe the two are teaming up for a project. Reacting to the post, a netizen tweeted, "Congratulations Elvish Yadav bhai & Jiya Shankar (sic)." Another X user wrote, ""it's Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar 😲 People who trending #Abhiya will be in coma 🤣 Pahele Trophy le gaya Ab Ladki bhi le gaya (sic).

One more netizen tweeted, "INTERNET BREAKING 🚨 Is it really Elvish Yadav x Jiya Shankar? 💍❤️ This post has set social media on fire 🔥 Real or just another viral move? Fans can’t keep calm (sic)."

While of course fans are speculating that they are engaged, the YouTuber and the actress have not yet shared any official statement about it. So, let's wait and watch whether this engagement buzz turns out to be true or not.

Read Also
'Lad Le Aaja': Fitness Influencer Pawan Chechi Challenges 'Badmosh' Prince Narula For Face-Off Amid...
article-image

For the uninitiated, Jiya and Elvish were together in Bigg Boss OTT season 2. The latter had won the show. Jiya has also been linked-up to YouTuber Abhishek Malhan, who was also a part of the BB OTT 2. However, none of them has spoken about their relationship rumours officially.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Gave Love Another Chance': Elvish Yadav And Jiya Shankar Get Engaged? Their Instagram Story Makes...
'Gave Love Another Chance': Elvish Yadav And Jiya Shankar Get Engaged? Their Instagram Story Makes...
'Sirf Spotify Pe...': Fans Troll Talwiinder For WPL 2026 Closing Ceremony Performance In Baroda
'Sirf Spotify Pe...': Fans Troll Talwiinder For WPL 2026 Closing Ceremony Performance In Baroda
'Tumne Apni Dosti Bech Di': The 50's Vanshaj Singh Slams Siwet Tomar For Flipping On Him - FPJ...
'Tumne Apni Dosti Bech Di': The 50's Vanshaj Singh Slams Siwet Tomar For Flipping On Him - FPJ...
'You Are Harassing Me': Naseeruddin Shah Gets Angry At Reporter For Asking About Being Disinvited At...
'You Are Harassing Me': Naseeruddin Shah Gets Angry At Reporter For Asking About Being Disinvited At...
VIRAL: Craig David's Flying Fish Rescue Video Ends Shockingly, Fans React 'You Sent It To Death' -...
VIRAL: Craig David's Flying Fish Rescue Video Ends Shockingly, Fans React 'You Sent It To Death' -...