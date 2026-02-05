'Gave Love Another Chance': Elvish Yadav And Jiya Shankar Get Engaged? Their Instagram Story Makes Fans Curious

Jiya Shankar And Elvish Yadav Engaged? | Instagram

YouTuber and reality star Elvish Yadav shocked one and all with his Instagram story on Thursday. He shared a picture in which he is holding the hand of a girl, who is wearing a diamond ring on the finger. He has written a romantic caption and tagged actress Jiya Shankar in it. Now, this has made their fans wonder whether Jiya and Elvish are engaged.

Elvish wrote, "Gave love another chance and I found mine (sic)." Check out the post below...

Well, Jiya reshared Elvish's story on her Instagram, but didn't write anything, and just posted it with a heart emoji. Check out her story below...

Netizens React To Elvish Yadav And Jiya Shankar's Post

While some netizens are congratulating Elvish and Jiya, some are posting that maybe the two are teaming up for a project. Reacting to the post, a netizen tweeted, "Congratulations Elvish Yadav bhai & Jiya Shankar (sic)." Another X user wrote, ""it's Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar 😲 People who trending #Abhiya will be in coma 🤣 Pahele Trophy le gaya Ab Ladki bhi le gaya (sic).

One more netizen tweeted, "INTERNET BREAKING 🚨 Is it really Elvish Yadav x Jiya Shankar? 💍❤️ This post has set social media on fire 🔥 Real or just another viral move? Fans can’t keep calm (sic)."

it's Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar 😲



People who trending #Abhiya will be in coma 🤣



Pahele Trophy le gaya

Ab Ladki bhi le gaya 🤣#ElvishYadav𓃵 #ElvishArmy #AbhishekMalhaan pic.twitter.com/0AvZl1Hgd6 — Mansi (@imansiofficial) February 5, 2026

INTERNET BREAKING 🚨



Is it really Elvish Yadav x Jiya Shankar? 💍❤️

This post has set social media on fire 🔥



Real or just another viral move?

Fans can’t keep calm 👀💥#ElvishYadav #JiyaShankar #ElvishArmy #SocialMediaBuzz #ViralPost pic.twitter.com/XHaR727xiI — Khabri Shipra (@khabrishipra) February 5, 2026

Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar aren't engaged. It's a new show they will be working together and it's part of promotion. #Engaged2 on Jio Hotstar!! — A (@UnscriptedViews) February 5, 2026

While of course fans are speculating that they are engaged, the YouTuber and the actress have not yet shared any official statement about it. So, let's wait and watch whether this engagement buzz turns out to be true or not.

For the uninitiated, Jiya and Elvish were together in Bigg Boss OTT season 2. The latter had won the show. Jiya has also been linked-up to YouTuber Abhishek Malhan, who was also a part of the BB OTT 2. However, none of them has spoken about their relationship rumours officially.