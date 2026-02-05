'Different By Religion, United By Love': Sagarika Ghatge-Zaheer Khan Visit Temples & Dargah In Maharashtra With Their Son; Netizens Praise Them

Sagarika Ghatge-Zaheer Khan Visit Temples & Dargah | Instagram

Actress Sagarika Ghatge and former cricketer Zaheer Khan got married in 2017. In April 2025, the couple was blessed with a baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan. On Thursday, Sagarika, who hails from Kolhapur, shared some pictures from her house in the city. She also revealed that they visited Ram Mandir in Kagal, and the Ambabai Temple and Hazrat Gaibi Peer Dargah in Kolhapur.

Sagarika posted, "Back in Kolhapur - where it all feels familiar and grounding. Visiting the Ram Mandir in Kagal, a place that has been part of our family for generations, taking blessings at the Ambabai temple in Kolhapur and at the Hazrat Gaibi Peer Dargah — places I’ve known and visited since childhood - carries a calm that’s hard to put into words."

In her post, the actress has also shared pictures of her pet dogs and wrote, "Walking through the house, the garden, the open spaces, with the dogs close by, everything comes back naturally. What makes it most special is being here now as a family, sharing these places and stories with my son - letting him grow into what once shaped me (sic)."

Netizens React To Sagarika Ghatge-Zaheer Khan's Temples & Dargah Visit

Well, netizens are praising the couple for respecting both religions. A netizen commented, "One of the best teaching someone can give to their child love, harmony, roots,and kindness (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Humanity should come first. Extremism, in any religion, never makes a person better—especially for the next generation (sic)." One more netizen commented, "You are one of those rare human in India… respect to all religions is paramount in a inter-religious marriage (sic)."

Sagarika Ghatge Movies

Sagarika made her debut with the film Chak De! India. Her performance in the movie as Preeti Sabarwal had grabbed everyone's attention.

She later starred in a few movies like Fox, Miley Naa Miley Hum (alongside Kangana Ranaut and Chirag Paswan), Irada, and others. Her last acting project was Footfairy in 2020.