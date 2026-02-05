 'Different By Religion, United By Love': Sagarika Ghatge-Zaheer Khan Visit Temples & Dargah In Maharashtra With Their Son; Netizens Praise Them
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Different By Religion, United By Love': Sagarika Ghatge-Zaheer Khan Visit Temples & Dargah In Maharashtra With Their Son; Netizens Praise Them

'Different By Religion, United By Love': Sagarika Ghatge-Zaheer Khan Visit Temples & Dargah In Maharashtra With Their Son; Netizens Praise Them

Sagarika Ghatge took to Instagram to share a post from her Kolhapur house, and revealed that she, her husband, Zaheer Khan, and son, Fatehsinh Khan, visited temples and a dargah during their visit. Netizens are praising the couple for showing respect to both religions.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 09:02 PM IST
article-image
Sagarika Ghatge-Zaheer Khan Visit Temples & Dargah | Instagram

Actress Sagarika Ghatge and former cricketer Zaheer Khan got married in 2017. In April 2025, the couple was blessed with a baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan. On Thursday, Sagarika, who hails from Kolhapur, shared some pictures from her house in the city. She also revealed that they visited Ram Mandir in Kagal, and the Ambabai Temple and Hazrat Gaibi Peer Dargah in Kolhapur.

Sagarika posted, "Back in Kolhapur - where it all feels familiar and grounding. Visiting the Ram Mandir in Kagal, a place that has been part of our family for generations, taking blessings at the Ambabai temple in Kolhapur and at the Hazrat Gaibi Peer Dargah — places I’ve known and visited since childhood - carries a calm that’s hard to put into words."

In her post, the actress has also shared pictures of her pet dogs and wrote, "Walking through the house, the garden, the open spaces, with the dogs close by, everything comes back naturally. What makes it most special is being here now as a family, sharing these places and stories with my son - letting him grow into what once shaped me (sic)."

Read Also
How Zaheer Khan & Sagarika Ghatge Celebrated Their Son's First Diwali; Check Inside Pics
article-image

Netizens React To Sagarika Ghatge-Zaheer Khan's Temples & Dargah Visit

FPJ Shorts
RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026 Final: RCB Need To Break Major Record To Win Second WPL Title
RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026 Final: RCB Need To Break Major Record To Win Second WPL Title
‘Straight Out Of An ’80s Movie': Dale Steyn Describes Mumbai’s Iconic Cafe Leopold Experience, Calls It 'Weirdly Awesome'
‘Straight Out Of An ’80s Movie': Dale Steyn Describes Mumbai’s Iconic Cafe Leopold Experience, Calls It 'Weirdly Awesome'
From Partition Barracks To Skyscrapers: The Rebuilding Of A Sindhi Sanctuary In Mahim
From Partition Barracks To Skyscrapers: The Rebuilding Of A Sindhi Sanctuary In Mahim
Mumbai News: Shop Fire In Andheri East Guts Vehicle, No Injuries Reported
Mumbai News: Shop Fire In Andheri East Guts Vehicle, No Injuries Reported

Well, netizens are praising the couple for respecting both religions. A netizen commented, "One of the best teaching someone can give to their child love, harmony, roots,and kindness (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Humanity should come first. Extremism, in any religion, never makes a person better—especially for the next generation (sic)." One more netizen commented, "You are one of those rare human in India… respect to all religions is paramount in a inter-religious marriage (sic)."

Read Also
Zaheer Khan's Wife Sagarika Ghatge Stuns In A Series Of Classic Sarees – Check Out Pics
article-image

Sagarika Ghatge Movies

Sagarika made her debut with the film Chak De! India. Her performance in the movie as Preeti Sabarwal had grabbed everyone's attention.

She later starred in a few movies like Fox, Miley Naa Miley Hum (alongside Kangana Ranaut and Chirag Paswan), Irada, and others. Her last acting project was Footfairy in 2020.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Different By Religion, United By Love': Sagarika Ghatge-Zaheer Khan Visit Temples & Dargah In...
'Different By Religion, United By Love': Sagarika Ghatge-Zaheer Khan Visit Temples & Dargah In...
Vadh 2 Review: Sanjay Mishra Holds His Fort Along With Neena Gupta In This Almost-Predictable...
Vadh 2 Review: Sanjay Mishra Holds His Fort Along With Neena Gupta In This Almost-Predictable...
'Gave Love Another Chance': Elvish Yadav And Jiya Shankar Get Engaged? Their Instagram Story Makes...
'Gave Love Another Chance': Elvish Yadav And Jiya Shankar Get Engaged? Their Instagram Story Makes...
'Sirf Spotify Pe...': Fans Troll Talwiinder For WPL 2026 Closing Ceremony Performance In Baroda
'Sirf Spotify Pe...': Fans Troll Talwiinder For WPL 2026 Closing Ceremony Performance In Baroda
'Tumne Apni Dosti Bech Di': The 50's Vanshaj Singh Slams Siwet Tomar For Flipping On Him - FPJ...
'Tumne Apni Dosti Bech Di': The 50's Vanshaj Singh Slams Siwet Tomar For Flipping On Him - FPJ...