How Zaheer Khan & Sagarika Ghatge Celebrated Their Son's First Diwali; Check Inside Pics

By: Anita Aikara | October 22, 2025
It was a homely affair for Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge who celebrated their son's first Diwali this year
All pics courtesy: Sagarika Ghatge/Instagram
"A very special Diwali for u, Fatehsinh’s first. May the blessings of Goddess Laxmi bring light, love, and abundance to all. So much to be thankful for. Wishing everyone a very happy and prosperous Diwali," shares Sagarika.
Everything is set for the puja to begin
The proud parents watch baby Fatehsinh as he celebrates his first Diwali
Garlands of marigold flowers adorn the walls and the floor
It's time for a couple selfie
Sagarika supervises the decor as she decides where to place the diyas
Mama Sagarika looks on as baby Fatehsinh tries to jump out of her hands