Zaheer Khan's Wife Sagarika Ghatge Stuns In A Series Of Classic Sarees – Check Out Pics

By: Rahul M | August 17, 2025

Sagarika Ghatge recently delighted her fans by sharing a series of stunning pictures in classic saree looks

While sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, "For some, a saree is fashion. For me, it’s memory, comfort, identity and my tradition."

In the photos, Sagarika stunned in an array of breathtaking six-yard drapes, complemented with traditional jewels

Oozing elegance, the actress donned an exquisite tissue saree, accessorised with dainty jewellery

In another cinematic look, Sagarika draped a floral-adorned saree, completed with statement stud earrings

The model styled a purple-toned saree with pearl neckpiece and stylish earrings

Sagarika looked like an ethereal sunshine in a yellow saree featuring intricate gold embroidery.

