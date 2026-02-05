‘Respect Is Earned, Not Demanded’: Vanshaj Singh Defends Age-Shaming Karan Patel After Being Eliminated From The 50 | Exclusive

The 50's Vanshaj Singh On Age-Shaming Karan Patel | YouTube

Reality show The 50's first evicted contestant Vanshaj Singh has slammed co-contestant Karan Patel for his shocking elimination. In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, the YouTuber opens up about his emotional breakdown inside the show and his explosive reaction towards Karan, who took the call to eliminate him. In an unfiltered conversation, Vanshaj strongly criticised Karan’s reasoning, questioned his mindset, and defended his own reaction, including calling him 'uncle'.

Vanshaj reveals that he couldn’t react or speak at the moment because he was completely overwhelmed when he got eliminated. “Everyone is asking me today why I didn’t speak up. I am honestly telling the truth - I was overwhelmed. I was terrified. For me, this was such a big show, such a big opportunity, and I was getting eliminated. The moment I heard my name, I don’t know how to explain it - everything went blurry for me. I couldn’t understand what was happening. At that time, a lot of people supported me. Khanzaadi raised her voice, Sapna Choudhary did, Chahat Pandey did, Manisha Rani did. I really liked the fact that these people didn’t need to take my name. They still raised their voice for me, and that felt really good at that moment. But when I got eliminated and came out, then things started hitting me - that I should have said this, I should have said that. Now what can I even do?”

Responding to backlash for his 'uncle' remark, Vanshaj firmly stood by his reaction and spoke about respect. “All these uncles are saying that I am age-shaming Karan Patel, that you don’t call someone ‘uncle.’ Brother, if someone comes and kicks me from behind, am I supposed to fold my hands and say, ‘No sir, whatever you want, you’ve been in the industry for 20 years, so you have every right’? That’s not how it works. It’s very simple - if you give respect, you’ll get respect. I tell everyone this, and I’ll tell you the same. When I entered this room and met you, you spoke to me with such a smile, with so much warmth, and that feels nice. So I’ll give you the same amount of love and respect. It’s that simple. That’s how today’s generation works. You don’t give someone respect based on age, money, or profession if the person in front of you is disrespecting you. No matter who it is - if someone disrespects you, you will respond. I did exactly that. Now just because he has fans, people are getting angry, but it’s okay. One day, when they stand in my shoes, they’ll understand.”

Vanshaj also slammed Karan's ‘celebrity vs commoners’ mindset. “I saw an interview of Karan Patel where he said that Bigg Boss was better earlier when only celebrities came, and when commoners started coming, it became bad. Even till here, it was still fine. But after that, when he started giving examples like- ‘I don’t want my vegetable vendor to come on television, or the person who comes to clean my house shouldn’t come on TV’. The way you talk to your house help & waiters, that tells a lot about your character. It clearly shows that this man is in such a god complex that he considers himself superior to everyone else, that everyone is beneath him. Why? Just because you act on television? What does that even prove? You work with the same people you look down upon."

Vanshaj said he is open to apologising, but only if accountability is taken from the other side as well. “There is no shame in saying sorry. Even now, when I am calling Karan Patel ‘old,’ if he comes out and says that he is sorry for the decision he made then I will apologise for everything. But for saying sorry, you have to speak up too, right? You need to accept it. I know that what I am doing is not completely right, I know I am not saying the right things, but what happened to me was also not right, and no one is raising their voice for that."