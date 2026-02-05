'Tumne Apni Dosti Bech Di': The 50's Vanshaj Singh Slams Siwet Tomar For Flipping On Him-Exclusive

Vanshaj Singh Exclusive |

The 50's now-eliminated contestant Vanshaj Singh continues to call out Prince Narula and Karan Patel after they voted him out, citing that he had the least conversations with others. However, Vanshaj had expected support from Siwet Tomar. When asked who he considered his "person" on the show but later flipped, Vanshaj named Siwet.

Talking to Free Press Journal, Vanshaj said he had a connection with Siwet as they were both from Dehradun. "Wo Dehradun-Dehradun bhai hain ham, bhai-bhai wala scene tha hamara. Bade bhai jaisa manta tha. Aur wo bhi chote bhai jaisa mante the," he recalled, also mentioning that they had gone to The 50's set together.

Vanshaj revealed that Siwet had told him they wouldn’t talk much on the show, but also said, "Tu mera vote bank, mai tera vote bank." In a candid chat, the eliminated contestant admitted that he had even asked Siwet to help him meet Prince since they were good friends.

Reflecting on his elimination, Vanshaj said Siwet siding with Prince didn't come as a complete shock. "Prince ne unke liye bhot kuch kiya hai, to it's fair ki wo unki side lenge meri nahi," he said. What hurt him, however, was hearing that Siwet had spoken ill about him to others. He also recalled how Khanzaadi took her stand, but Siwet went against him and fought with Khanzaadi. "Tumne apni dosti bech di," Vanshaj said, expressing his disappointment at Siwet breaking his promise to stand by him.

Who Is Siwet Tomar?

Siwet Tomar is an Indian reality TV personality, model, and content creator best known for his appearances on popular youth reality shows. He began his television journey with MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand in 2023, where he finished as the first runner‑up, and later gained more attention on MTV Splitsvilla Season 15 in 2024. Siwet’s bold and competitive on‑screen persona has made him a familiar face in reality TV, and he is now a contestant on The 50. Apart from television, he has also featured in music videos and built a strong social media following.