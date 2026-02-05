 'Tumne Apni Dosti Bech Di': The 50's Vanshaj Singh Slams Siwet Tomar For Flipping On Him-Exclusive
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Tumne Apni Dosti Bech Di': The 50's Vanshaj Singh Slams Siwet Tomar For Flipping On Him-Exclusive

'Tumne Apni Dosti Bech Di': The 50's Vanshaj Singh Slams Siwet Tomar For Flipping On Him-Exclusive

Eliminated contestant Vanshaj Singh has expressed disappointment at Siwet Tomar, whom he considered his "person" on The 50, for siding with Prince Narula. Vanshaj revealed their close bond as fellow Dehradun natives and admitted to expecting support from Siwet.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 06:28 PM IST
article-image
Vanshaj Singh Exclusive |

The 50's now-eliminated contestant Vanshaj Singh continues to call out Prince Narula and Karan Patel after they voted him out, citing that he had the least conversations with others. However, Vanshaj had expected support from Siwet Tomar. When asked who he considered his "person" on the show but later flipped, Vanshaj named Siwet.

Talking to Free Press Journal, Vanshaj said he had a connection with Siwet as they were both from Dehradun. "Wo Dehradun-Dehradun bhai hain ham, bhai-bhai wala scene tha hamara. Bade bhai jaisa manta tha. Aur wo bhi chote bhai jaisa mante the," he recalled, also mentioning that they had gone to The 50's set together.

Vanshaj revealed that Siwet had told him they wouldn’t talk much on the show, but also said, "Tu mera vote bank, mai tera vote bank." In a candid chat, the eliminated contestant admitted that he had even asked Siwet to help him meet Prince since they were good friends.

Read Also
The 50: Did Archit Kaushik Beat Maxtern After He Abused Elvish Yadav? Watch Video
article-image

Reflecting on his elimination, Vanshaj said Siwet siding with Prince didn't come as a complete shock. "Prince ne unke liye bhot kuch kiya hai, to it's fair ki wo unki side lenge meri nahi," he said. What hurt him, however, was hearing that Siwet had spoken ill about him to others. He also recalled how Khanzaadi took her stand, but Siwet went against him and fought with Khanzaadi. "Tumne apni dosti bech di," Vanshaj said, expressing his disappointment at Siwet breaking his promise to stand by him.

FPJ Shorts
'Tumne Apni Dosti Bech Di': The 50's Vanshaj Singh Slams Siwet Tomar For Flipping On Him-Exclusive
'Tumne Apni Dosti Bech Di': The 50's Vanshaj Singh Slams Siwet Tomar For Flipping On Him-Exclusive
From Rosario To The World: ‘The Messi Experience’ Brings A Global Icon’s Journey To Life In India
From Rosario To The World: ‘The Messi Experience’ Brings A Global Icon’s Journey To Life In India
'You Are Harassing Me': Naseeruddin Shah Gets Angry At Reporter For Asking About Being Disinvited At Mumbai University Event - Watch Video
'You Are Harassing Me': Naseeruddin Shah Gets Angry At Reporter For Asking About Being Disinvited At Mumbai University Event - Watch Video
Rescued Leopard From Bhayander Found Dead In Thane’s Nagla Forest Range
Rescued Leopard From Bhayander Found Dead In Thane’s Nagla Forest Range

Who Is Siwet Tomar?

Siwet Tomar is an Indian reality TV personality, model, and content creator best known for his appearances on popular youth reality shows. He began his television journey with MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand in 2023, where he finished as the first runner‑up, and later gained more attention on MTV Splitsvilla Season 15 in 2024. Siwet’s bold and competitive on‑screen persona has made him a familiar face in reality TV, and he is now a contestant on The 50. Apart from television, he has also featured in music videos and built a strong social media following.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Tumne Apni Dosti Bech Di': The 50's Vanshaj Singh Slams Siwet Tomar For Flipping On Him-Exclusive
'Tumne Apni Dosti Bech Di': The 50's Vanshaj Singh Slams Siwet Tomar For Flipping On Him-Exclusive
'You Are Harassing Me': Naseeruddin Shah Gets Angry At Reporter For Asking About Being Disinvited At...
'You Are Harassing Me': Naseeruddin Shah Gets Angry At Reporter For Asking About Being Disinvited At...
VIRAL: Craig David's Flying Fish Rescue Video Ends Shockingly, Fans React 'You Sent It To Death' -...
VIRAL: Craig David's Flying Fish Rescue Video Ends Shockingly, Fans React 'You Sent It To Death' -...
Samay Raina & Other Comedians Follow Supreme Court's Order; Organise Events In Mumbai To Raise Funds...
Samay Raina & Other Comedians Follow Supreme Court's Order; Organise Events In Mumbai To Raise Funds...
Splitsvilla 16's Akanksha Choudhary Calls Out Diksha Pawar For Chasing 'Clout & Attention' Over Slap...
Splitsvilla 16's Akanksha Choudhary Calls Out Diksha Pawar For Chasing 'Clout & Attention' Over Slap...