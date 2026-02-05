VIRAL: Craig David's Flying Fish Rescue Video Ends Shockingly, Fans React 'You Sent It To Death' - Watch

Renowned British singer Craig David recently shared a video of what began as a rescue but ended in a shocking turn of events. Taking the incident positively, Craig described it as a “divine message,” reflecting on how life cannot be controlled. In the video, the singer is seen rescuing a beautiful blue flying fish that had accidentally landed at the resort. Craig mentioned that he noticed the fish while having dinner.

While attempting to rescue the fish, Craig carefully picked it up and said, "I am just gonna grab you, here we go, bring you back in." He gently placed the fish back into the sea, reassuring it by repeatedly saying, "stay with me, stay with me."

As he released the fish into the water, Craig referred to the moment as a “full moon” for it and even showed the full moon as a reference. However, the rescue soon turned tragic when a bigger fish suddenly appeared and ate the rescued fish, abruptly ending its life. Reflecting on the incident and the idea that what is destined to happen cannot be avoided, Craig captioned the post, "Oh my days, Never expected the ending tho. What a divine message to receive- We can’t control lifes plan (sic)."

The video is now making rounds on the internet. A fan commented, "I guess that’s what they call the rise and fall bro." Another wrote, "Dude… you tried … at least it didn’t go to waste." A fan reacted on the video, "It came to you for safety and you sent it to it's death."

Several viewers argued that the fish had leapt out of the water to escape a bigger predator, but Craig returned it to the sea, leading to its death. One user wrote, "That's way it was flying out for safety and you just dash it back in." Another joked, "Knocked the fish out and blamed it on a full moon."