 VIRAL: Craig David's Flying Fish Rescue Video Ends Shockingly, Fans React 'You Sent It To Death' - Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVIRAL: Craig David's Flying Fish Rescue Video Ends Shockingly, Fans React 'You Sent It To Death' - Watch

VIRAL: Craig David's Flying Fish Rescue Video Ends Shockingly, Fans React 'You Sent It To Death' - Watch

Craig David tried to rescue a blue flying fish during dinner, calling it a "full moon" moment and a "divine message." But the rescue didn't go as planned, leaving fans shocked and divided over what happened next.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 05:39 PM IST
article-image

Renowned British singer Craig David recently shared a video of what began as a rescue but ended in a shocking turn of events. Taking the incident positively, Craig described it as a “divine message,” reflecting on how life cannot be controlled. In the video, the singer is seen rescuing a beautiful blue flying fish that had accidentally landed at the resort. Craig mentioned that he noticed the fish while having dinner.

While attempting to rescue the fish, Craig carefully picked it up and said, "I am just gonna grab you, here we go, bring you back in." He gently placed the fish back into the sea, reassuring it by repeatedly saying, "stay with me, stay with me."

Read Also
Pune: Videos Of Garbage Burning Inside Balewadi Sports Complex Go Viral As Residents Raise Health &...
article-image

As he released the fish into the water, Craig referred to the moment as a “full moon” for it and even showed the full moon as a reference. However, the rescue soon turned tragic when a bigger fish suddenly appeared and ate the rescued fish, abruptly ending its life. Reflecting on the incident and the idea that what is destined to happen cannot be avoided, Craig captioned the post, "Oh my days, Never expected the ending tho. What a divine message to receive- We can’t control lifes plan (sic)."

The video is now making rounds on the internet. A fan commented, "I guess that’s what they call the rise and fall bro." Another wrote, "Dude… you tried … at least it didn’t go to waste." A fan reacted on the video, "It came to you for safety and you sent it to it's death."

FPJ Shorts
VIRAL: Craig David's Flying Fish Rescue Video Ends Shockingly, Fans React 'You Sent It To Death' - Watch
VIRAL: Craig David's Flying Fish Rescue Video Ends Shockingly, Fans React 'You Sent It To Death' - Watch
US Seizes Over 200 Domains Linked To India-Based Syndicate In Illegal Online Pharmacy Crackdown
US Seizes Over 200 Domains Linked To India-Based Syndicate In Illegal Online Pharmacy Crackdown
Samay Raina & Other Comedians Follow Supreme Court's Order; Organise Events In Mumbai To Raise Funds For SMA Patients
Samay Raina & Other Comedians Follow Supreme Court's Order; Organise Events In Mumbai To Raise Funds For SMA Patients
Rupee Rises 14 Paise To Close At 90.33 Against US Dollar
Rupee Rises 14 Paise To Close At 90.33 Against US Dollar

Several viewers argued that the fish had leapt out of the water to escape a bigger predator, but Craig returned it to the sea, leading to its death. One user wrote, "That's way it was flying out for safety and you just dash it back in." Another joked, "Knocked the fish out and blamed it on a full moon."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIRAL: Craig David's Flying Fish Rescue Video Ends Shockingly, Fans React 'You Sent It To Death' -...
VIRAL: Craig David's Flying Fish Rescue Video Ends Shockingly, Fans React 'You Sent It To Death' -...
Samay Raina & Other Comedians Follow Supreme Court's Order; Organise Events In Mumbai To Raise Funds...
Samay Raina & Other Comedians Follow Supreme Court's Order; Organise Events In Mumbai To Raise Funds...
Splitsvilla 16's Akanksha Choudhary Calls Out Diksha Pawar For Chasing 'Clout & Attention' Over Slap...
Splitsvilla 16's Akanksha Choudhary Calls Out Diksha Pawar For Chasing 'Clout & Attention' Over Slap...
'She Gave Us A Motivational Speech...': Janki Bodiwala On Her Experience Of Working With Rani...
'She Gave Us A Motivational Speech...': Janki Bodiwala On Her Experience Of Working With Rani...
VIDEO: Allu Sirish & Nayanika Kickstart Wedding Celebration With Yacht Bash In Dubai, Allu Arjun...
VIDEO: Allu Sirish & Nayanika Kickstart Wedding Celebration With Yacht Bash In Dubai, Allu Arjun...