 'You Are Harassing Me': Naseeruddin Shah Gets Angry At Reporter For Asking About Being Disinvited At Mumbai University Event - Watch Video
Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, in an opinion piece, revealed that he was disinvited from an event at Mumbai University at the last moment, and he hinted that political reasons were behind it. At an airport, when a reporter asked him a question about it, the actor stated that he didn't want to comment on it, and later got angry at the reporter.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 06:17 PM IST
article-image

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, on Thursday, made it to the headlines because of an opinion piece that he wrote in a newspaper. In the article, he claimed that he was disinvited from an event at Mumbai University at the last moment, and he hinted that political reasons were behind it. Later, the actor was spotted at an airport by a Times Now reporter. The reporter asked the veteran actor about his claim in the piece, but Shah refused to comment on it.

However, the journalist kept asking the question and followed Shah till his car. This made the actor angry, and he shouted at the reporter and pushed the mic. Check out the video below...

