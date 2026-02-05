Samay Raina & Other Comedians Follow Supreme Court's Order; Organise Events In Mumbai To Raise Funds For SMA Patients

Samay Raina Follows Supreme Court Order | Instagram

In November last year, the Supreme Court ordered Samay Raina and other comedians to organise events/shows to raise funds for persons suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy. According to a report by Live Law, the comedians told the Court through affidavits that they held events in Mumbai to spread awareness about Spinal Muscular Atrophy and to raise funds to help people affected by the condition.

The report states that in their affidavits, the comedians have stated that they organised 4 shows in Mumbai during December 2025 and January 2026. According to the portal, the affidavits also say that persons with disabilities not just attend the events but they were also encouraged to come on stage, share their experiences, and perform with the comedians.

The front row seats of the auditorium was reserved for SMA patients, and they were given free tickets. Even some other members in the audience were people affected by SMA.

The Supreme Court Order For Samay Raina & Other Comedians

The SC had stated that the comedians should organise at one or two such events until the next hearing. CJI Kant had said, “We hope and expect that such few memorable events will take place before we hear the matter next. It’s a social burden we are putting on you (comedians), not penal burden. You are all well-placed persons in the society. If you have become too popular, then share it with others."

About The Case

The Cure SMA Foundation had failed a plea in the court against Samay and other comedians, as they felt that a certain comment was insensitive and hurtful to people suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy and their families.

Samay and others had faced a backlash on it, and later the video was taken down. Meanwhile, 2025 was a very controversial year for Samay because of his show India's Got Latent.