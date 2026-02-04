 'Kya Bakchodi Kar Rahe Ho...': Samay Raina Roasts Archana Puran Singh's Son Aaryamann Sethi After He Asks Comedian To Give Shoutout For His YouTube Channel
Archana Puran Singh's son Aaryamann Sethi shared a video on his Instagram in which he is seen asking comedian Samay Raina to give a shoutout for his vlog, Aary Vlogs. However, Samay starts roasting him in the video, saying that he is Archana's son, so why does he need to do all these things?

Murtuza Iqbal Updated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 09:41 PM IST
article-image
Aaryamann Sethi / Samay Raina | Instagram

Archana Puran Singh's son Aaryamann Sethi on Wednesday took to Instagram to share a video of him and Samay Raina. In the video, Aaryamann asks Samay to give his vlog, Aary Vlogs, a shoutout. But, instead of giving a shoutout, the comedian starts roasting him.

Aaryamann tells him, "Samay bhai please give a shoutout to Aary Vlog na." So, the comedian replies, "You are Archana Puran Singh's son. Why the f**k you need all these Instagram, YouTube? You have good money, you have dinner in your house, you have a house in Madh Island."

He further says, "Kya backchodi kar rahe ho bhai? Why you need this? Just take your mom's YouTube channel." Samay then tells the netizens, "Guys, just unfollow this channel. It's a f**k all channel with 200k subscribers."

Well, this video surely looks planned and done in a funny way, and there's no problem between Aaryamann and Samay. Even Archana has reacted to it.

She commented, "LOL 😆 Why is he so incredibly funny even when he roasts/disses you 🤣 😂And why do I feel that Aary Vlogs has totally arrived because it is being roasted by @maisamayhoon (sic)."

Even Aaryamann commented on the video, and wrote, "HAHAHAHA the privilege of being roasted by him (sic)."

Very recently, Samay and Archana had also teamed up for a brand promotion on Instagram, and their funny video had also grabbed everyone's attention.

