Archana Puran Singh's Fight With CRPS, A Rare Medical Disorder; Is It Life-Threatening Or Curable? Know More

Veteran actor and television star Archana Puran Singh is fighting against a rare medical disorder after she was diagnosed with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) following a wrist injury in 2025. She was reportedly injured on the sets of Vicky Vidya Ka Wo Wala Video and now has permanently affected in her hand. Archana's son, Ayushmaan Sethi, recently opened up and praised her for her resilience against the medical condition in an Instagram reel.

In the reel in which he expressed gratitude towards his family and listed the members he was proud of in 2025, including his pets, he positioned his mother at the top. He said, "I'm really proud of my mom; she has had the hardest year. She broke her hand and developed a really rare condition, which is called CRPS, which means her hand will never be the same again. We have to accept that fact."

He praised his mother for fighting the rare condition and still pursuing the shoot of several films, OTT shows, and prioritising her work. Let's take a look at what CRPS is and if it is really life-threatening.

What is CRPS? (Complex Regional Pain Syndrome)

CRPS in the hand (Complex Regional Pain Syndrome) is a chronic neurological condition causing severe burning pain, swelling, skin/temperature changes, and stiffness, which often occurs after an injury like a fracture or surgery, leading to functional loss.

Symptoms of CRPS:

Symptoms include hypersensitivity, sweating issues, and muscle/nail colour changes, with treatment focusing on early, multidisciplinary therapy (physical/occupational, medications, nerve blocks) for the best outcomes, as early intervention improves prognosis.

Patients may suffer hair loss, weakness, tremors, and muscle spasms at times. The disorder usually follows trauma, surgery, stroke, or heart attack, but the exact cause is unknown.

Treatment of CRPS:

CRPS in the hand is treated early and aggressively with a combination of physical therapy, medications, and psychological support. Interventional procedures also help in treatment, such as nerve blocks, spinal cord stimulation (SCS) & pain pumps.