 WATCH: Sharp Makar Sankranti Manja Turns Into Biker's Nightmare! Woman Suffers Severe Cut & Burns While Riding Home
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleWATCH: Sharp Makar Sankranti Manja Turns Into Biker's Nightmare! Woman Suffers Severe Cut & Burns While Riding Home

WATCH: Sharp Makar Sankranti Manja Turns Into Biker's Nightmare! Woman Suffers Severe Cut & Burns While Riding Home

The woman shared that the incident occurred on January 2, while she was travelling back from her office and crossing an overbridge on her usual route. During the commute, she suddenly felt what seemed like a thread brush against her neck. Assuming it was harmless, she instinctively tried to remove it, only to realise it was sharp kite 'manja'.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 03:21 PM IST
article-image
'I Was Struggling For Life': Woman Suffers Severe Cut & Burns From Deadly Manja While Riding On Bike | VIDEO | Instagram @Poddar_Tanya

A horrifying video is going viral on social media, highlighting the life-threatening dangers of illegal kite flying using sharp manja. In the video, a woman recounts a shocking incident she recently experienced while returning home from work, leaving netizens disturbed and concerned about public safety.

The woman shared that the incident occurred on January 2, while she was travelling back from her office and crossing an overbridge on her usual route. During the commute, she suddenly felt what seemed like a thread brush against her neck. Assuming it was harmless, she instinctively tried to remove it, only to realise it was sharp kite manja.

WATCH VIDEO:

As she touched the thread, she immediately suffered burns on her fingers. In her attempt to free herself, the manja caused deep cuts and severe friction burns on her neck and hands. She revealed that the thread was extremely sharp, making it difficult to remove. In the process, one of her fingers required stitches due to the injury.

FPJ Shorts
WATCH: Sharp Makar Sankranti Manja Turns Into Biker's Nightmare! Woman Suffers Severe Cut & Burns While Riding Home
WATCH: Sharp Makar Sankranti Manja Turns Into Biker's Nightmare! Woman Suffers Severe Cut & Burns While Riding Home
'Unki Sabse Badi Taaqat...': Badshah Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Says He Felt 'Sense Of Peace' After Visiting Him
'Unki Sabse Badi Taaqat...': Badshah Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Says He Felt 'Sense Of Peace' After Visiting Him
Kerala Lottery Result: January 14, 2026 - Dhanalekshmi DL-35 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: January 14, 2026 - Dhanalekshmi DL-35 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
WPL 2026: Stunning Pictures Of RCB's Hot New Sensation 25-Yr-Old English Bowler Lauren Bell
WPL 2026: Stunning Pictures Of RCB's Hot New Sensation 25-Yr-Old English Bowler Lauren Bell

Describing the terrifying moments, she said she was “struggling for her life” and feared she could have lost her vocal cord had the wound been slightly deeper. According to her, the kite was being flown by a man standing on the same over bridge, recklessly putting the lives of several commuters at risk.

Read Also
Makar Sankranti 2026: Why Do People Wear Black On This Day? Cultural Significance Or Myth, Know...
article-image

Fortunately, the woman managed to reach a nearby hospital in time and received immediate medical treatment. She stressed that while she survived the incident, the consequences could have been fatal. “That day it was me, another day it could have been someone else,” she said, urging people to understand how dangerous manja can be.

The video has triggered outrage online, with users demanding stricter enforcement against the use of banned sharp manja and greater awareness.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Sharp Makar Sankranti Manja Turns Into Biker's Nightmare! Woman Suffers Severe Cut & Burns...
WATCH: Sharp Makar Sankranti Manja Turns Into Biker's Nightmare! Woman Suffers Severe Cut & Burns...
WPL 2026: Stunning Pictures Of RCB's Hot New Sensation 25-Yr-Old English Bowler Lauren Bell
WPL 2026: Stunning Pictures Of RCB's Hot New Sensation 25-Yr-Old English Bowler Lauren Bell
Hrithik Roshan At 52! Check Out Actor's Luxurious Birthday In Thailand With GF Saba; Ex-Wife...
Hrithik Roshan At 52! Check Out Actor's Luxurious Birthday In Thailand With GF Saba; Ex-Wife...
'Horrible': Netizens TROLL Orry For Wearing See-Through Top At Nupur-Stebin's Mumbai Reception, Says...
'Horrible': Netizens TROLL Orry For Wearing See-Through Top At Nupur-Stebin's Mumbai Reception, Says...
Magh Bihu 2026: Know Date, Key Rituals, Significance Of Assam's Traditional Harvest Festival
Magh Bihu 2026: Know Date, Key Rituals, Significance Of Assam's Traditional Harvest Festival