Rahul Gandhi Reveals Name Of His College Crush, Recreates 'Khatam, Tata, Bye-bye' Meme In Candid Conversation | WATCH |

Rahul Gandhi was spotted in a candid conversation recently with female students, and the clip is making rounds on the Internet. In the clip, Congress leader opened up on his favourite food items, his beloved travel destinations and interestingly almost revealed the name of his school crush, well for curious viewers he also spilled the beans on why he has been unmarried at this age.

What it felt like an unfiltered conversation with the young students and Rahul Gandhi lived up to the moment, keeping aside his political personality. When one of the students asked him the name of his school crush, the 55-year-old wittyly quipped, "Now I see." Well, he did not revealed the secret name but he said that he has been heavily stucked with the political commitements to his party and that's one of the topmost reason for him to not getting married.

WATCH VIDEO:

Answering one of the questions regarding his food choices and favourite travel destinations he said that he like all those places where he hasn't been yet, and love to explore new places. Opening up on his favourite food items, he said, "kuch bhi chalta hain, sirf karela nahi chalta, matar nahi chalta aur palak nahi chalta."

Further, the conversation became interesting when one of the students poked him with the social media trolling or the kind of memes on him make buzz on the Internet. She mentioned one of his iconic memes, "Khatam, Tata, Bye-bye." Replying to her question, Rahul sarcastically said, "Kabhi kabhi kuch chize bolni padti hain, jaise ki, Khatam, Tata, Bye-bye (in his iconic style)", and the clip actually ended.

The clip went viral online and the Congress MP is receiving praise for being his unfiltered self. The caption of the clip read, "Gen Z’s favourite leader: Rahul Gandhi!"