 Indore Water Deaths: LoP Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At Govt After 'Sewer-Mixed Water' Kills 15 In Bhagirathpura; Slams Ministers For 'Arrogant' Replies
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi criticised the BJP government over Indore’s water contamination tragedy that claimed 15 lives. Condemning supply of water from a tanker marked “unfit for drinking,” he accused the administration of negligence, ignoring complaints and failing to act in time. Gandhi has strongly demanded accountability.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 03:13 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has strongly criticised the BJP-led government over the water contamination tragedy in Indore, where 15 people died after consuming sewer-mixed water.

He took to his official X handle condemning distribution of water from a tanker carrying ‘Unfit for Drinking’ warning. He wrote, “Indore mein paani nahin, zahar banta aur prashasan Kumbhakarni neend mein raha. Ghar-ghar maatam hai, gareeb bebas hain - aur upar se BJP netaon ke ahankari bayaan. Jinke gharon mein chulha bujh gaya hai, unhein saantvana chahiye thi; sarkar ne ghamand paros diya…..(Poison, not water, was supplied to Indoreans and the administration remained asleep like Kumbhakarna! Several families are mourning, poor residents are helpless and instead of offering sympathy, BJP leaders gave arrogant statements.)”

Gandhi further questioned why repeated complaints about foul-smelling and dirty water were ignored, how sewage mixed with drinking water and why the supply was not stopped in time. 

He demanded strict action against responsible officials and leaders in the tragedy.

Gandhi said that clean water is a basic right and not a favour. He also alleged that BJP’s ‘double-engine government’ is insensitive and leadership was fully responsible for the deaths. 

He also linked the incident to other governance failures in Madhya Pradesh, alleging the state has become a centre of misgovernance.

