Indore Water Deaths: LoP Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At Govt After 'Sewer-Mixed Water' Kills 15 In Bhagirathpura; Slams Ministers For 'Arrogant' Replies

Indore Water Deaths: LoP Rahul Gandhi Critises Distribution Of 'Unfit Water' In Bhagirathpura; Asks Admin To Be 'Accountable'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has strongly criticised the BJP-led government over the water contamination tragedy in Indore, where 15 people died after consuming sewer-mixed water.

He took to his official X handle condemning distribution of water from a tanker carrying ‘Unfit for Drinking’ warning. He wrote, “Indore mein paani nahin, zahar banta aur prashasan Kumbhakarni neend mein raha. Ghar-ghar maatam hai, gareeb bebas hain - aur upar se BJP netaon ke ahankari bayaan. Jinke gharon mein chulha bujh gaya hai, unhein saantvana chahiye thi; sarkar ne ghamand paros diya…..(Poison, not water, was supplied to Indoreans and the administration remained asleep like Kumbhakarna! Several families are mourning, poor residents are helpless and instead of offering sympathy, BJP leaders gave arrogant statements.)”

इंदौर में पानी नहीं, ज़हर बंटा और प्रशासन कुंभकर्णी नींद में रहा।



घर-घर मातम है, गरीब बेबस हैं - और ऊपर से BJP नेताओं के अहंकारी बयान। जिनके घरों में चूल्हा बुझा है, उन्हें सांत्वना चाहिए थी; सरकार ने घमंड परोस दिया।



लोगों ने बार-बार गंदे, बदबूदार पानी की शिकायत की - फिर भी… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 2, 2026

Gandhi further questioned why repeated complaints about foul-smelling and dirty water were ignored, how sewage mixed with drinking water and why the supply was not stopped in time.

He demanded strict action against responsible officials and leaders in the tragedy.

Gandhi said that clean water is a basic right and not a favour. He also alleged that BJP’s ‘double-engine government’ is insensitive and leadership was fully responsible for the deaths.

He also linked the incident to other governance failures in Madhya Pradesh, alleging the state has become a centre of misgovernance.