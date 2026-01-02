Indore News: IMC Worker Refills 'Piyau' Pots From Tanker Carrying 'Unfit For Drinking' Warning; Video Viral After 15 Deaths In Bhagirathpura

Indore News: IMC Worker Refills Pots From Tanker Carrying 'Non-Drinkable Water' Even After 15 Deaths In Bagirathpura -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A video has gone viral on social media, showing municipal workers filling public 'piyau' pots via tanker carrying warning-- 'This water is unfit for drinking'! The viral clip is said to be from Indore, where 15 people died of contaminated water in Bhagirathpura area in last 3 days.

The clip has raised serious concerns about the water quality supplied in the 'Swachh' city for drinking purpose.

The video is being widely shared on platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and WhatsApp, drawing strong condemnation against the Municipal Corporation.

Indore Municipal water tanker carrying warning 'this water is unfit for drinking', used to refill mud pots for public#IndoreNews #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/sd5XDjTBCM — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) January 2, 2026

In the video, a yellow water tanker can be seen carrying slogans of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and the message ‘Indore Rahega No. 1’.

However, the same tanker has a clear warning written on its back in Hindi stating, “Pani peene yogya nahi hai….(Water is not fit for drinking).”

Read Also Indore Water Tragedy: Survivors Recount Horror After Consuming Contaminated Water

Despite this warning, the footage shows a worker using a pipe from the tanker to fill clay pots (matkas) kept at a roadside spot for public drinking water.

This has raised questions about public safety and the functioning of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC).

Residents and social media users have expressed anger and concern, demanding strict action and an investigation into the matter.

Many have questioned how non-drinkable water could be supplied for public use in a city known for its cleanliness.

So far, there has been no official response from the IMC regarding the video.

(With Inputs from Staff Reporter)