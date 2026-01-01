MP News: Municipality Urges Immediate Water Resolution In Mandsaur; Meeting Called After Contamination Concerns | Pinterest

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of recent water contamination incidents in Indore, Mandsaur Municipality president Ramadevi Banshilal Gurjar chaired a meeting with key waterworks department employees on Thursday.

CMO and deputy collector Anita Chakotia, waterworks committee president Nilesh Jain and committee members including Kamlesh Sisodia, Govardhan Kumawat, Sunita Gujariya and others participated in the meeting. Municipal line workers and technical staff also attended.

During the meeting, Gurjar instructed employees to tour the city during water distribution, interact with citizens and immediately resolve complaints regarding contaminated water.

She directed officials to conduct regular cleaning of water tanks, report missing ladders or covers and maintain vigilance at main water sources such as Ramghat and Kala Bhata dam. Staff will work in 8-hour shifts to monitor these locations effectively.

Moreover, officials present discussed inspection of pipelines near drains, listing areas needing pipeline replacement and maintaining safe distances between sewer lines and water pipes. Suggestions were made to address minor and major issues efficiently and creation of a WhatsApp group for real-time problem reporting.

Officials also discussed persisting problems of waterlogging at Mid India and Geeta Bhavan underpasses, cleaning of wells and installation of nets and covers.