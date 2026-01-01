Indore Water Death: 6-Month-Old Baby Dies Due To Contaminated Water; Family Says He Was Born After 10 Years Of Prayers

Indore Water Death: 6-Month-Old Baby Dies; Was Born After 10 Years Of Prayers | File Pic (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Another death was reported due to contaminated water in Indore, where a six-month-old baby lost his life. The death triggered anger and protests among local residents.

According to information, the matter came to fore from Marathi Mohalla in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area.

The child’s mother, Sadhna Sahu, said the baby fell seriously ill with vomiting and diarrhoea after being given milk mixed with water from the household supply.

The infant was first taken to a government hospital and later shifted to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

‘Was born after 10 years of prayer’

Breaking down, the mother said the child was born after ten years of prayers and alleged that despite repeated complaints, the locality continued to receive dirty and canal-like water.

She also claimed that her 10-year-old daughter has started suffering from stomach pain, which the family believes is due to the same contaminated water.

The incident comes amid a larger water contamination crisis in the Bhagirathpura area.

₹2 lakh ex-gratia announced

As of Wednesday, the death toll rose to nine due to contaminated drinking water in the Bhagirathpura area. The crisis was caused by a pipeline leak that mixed sewer water with the drinking supply, affecting over 1,100 people of all age groups, from children to elderly residents.

Residents accused the Indore Municipal Corporation of ignoring complaints for several days.

Taking serious note of the matter, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ordered strict action.

The municipal corporation has suspended a zonal officer and an assistant engineer pending an inquiry. The state government has also announced ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for the families of the deceased.

Meanwhile, the health department has increased chlorination in the affected areas, and water tankers have been deployed to supply safe drinking water.