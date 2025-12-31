 Indore Water Deaths: MP High Court Seeks Detailed Report From State Government, Orders Free Medical Care To Affected People
Indore Water Deaths: MP High Court Seeks Detailed Report From State Government, Orders Free Medical Care To Affected People

After nine people died in Bhagirathpura, Indore, from consuming contaminated water, the Indore bench of the High Court ordered free medical treatment for all affected patients. Taking serious note, the court sought a detailed status report from the Madhya Pradesh government on the deaths and current conditions in the area, directing submission by January 2 amid rising public concern locally.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After nine people reportedly died in Indore following consumption of contaminated water, Indore's bench of the High Court issued directed state government to provide free medical treatment to all the affected patients.

According to reports, the state's high court sought a detailed status report from the Madhya Pradesh government regarding the deceased patients and the current scenario in the Bhagirathpura area of Indore. The state government has been instructed to submit the status report by January 2.

The matter came before the court after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by Indore High Court Bar Association President Ritesh Insani, demanding the supply of clean and safe drinking water to city residents.

Earlier, residents of Bhagirathpura reportedly started vomiting after consuming contaminated water. The contaminated water is causing bacterial infection, which is directly impacting the patient's kidney, leading to kidney failure.

So far, 9 people have died after consuming contaminated water in Bhagirathpura. On Wednesday, four more people, including a five-month-old infant. Earlier on Tuesday, 5 people died due to contaminated water.

According to doctors, the deceased or affected patients are mostly elderly people or infants. Administration has urged people to take necessary precautions.

(With Inputs from Staff Reporter)

