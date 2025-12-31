Indore Water Deaths: 'More Doctors Deployed, Situation Stable Now' Says Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya After Contaminated Water Kills 5, Leaves 100 Sick

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya briefed the media on Wednesday morning, after contaminated water claimed five lives in his constituency in Indore. He informed us that the number of patients significantly rose-- reaching up to 100 on Tuesday; however, the situation is stable as of now.

"The mayor and I have been closely monitoring the situation for the last three days. We have deployed additional doctors and paramedical staff at the hospitals. Five ambulances have also been roped in to cater to emergency patients. We have made two special wards at the government hospitals, including one at MY Hospital. Two separate teams of doctors-- one of 22 and the other of 25 doctors – are attending the patients."

The minister has also assured that the cost of the medical treatment will be entirely borne by the state government. "There are some patients undergoing treatment at private hospitals. We will take care of their hospital bill."

Similarly, Shri Aurobindo Hospital management has launched a special initiative in collaboration with the Indore district administration. Under this initiative, 100 beds have been reserved for the proper treatment of these patients.

No heed paid to residents' complaints

Notably, five people died and 100 fell after drinking contaminated water in the Bhagirathpura area of Indore in the past two days. The probe revealed a leak in the pipeline mixed sewer water into the drinking supply, leading to the crisis.

Locals claimed that they complained multiple times about the situation, but no action was taken.

Congress protests at Vijayvragiya's

Congress workers gathered at Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya's bungalow, carrying bottles of dirty water to protest against the administration's negligence. Indore Mahila Congress president Reena Borasi reached the residence of corporator Kamal Baghela in Bhagirathpura and threw bangles as a mark of protest.