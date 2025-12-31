Indore Horror: 3 Dead, 100 Ill After Pipeline Leak Mixes Sewer Water Into Drinking Supply; Families Say Complaints Ignored For 10 Days

Photo Credit: Pixabay (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A contaminated water crisis has shaken Bhagirathpura after a leak in the main drink-ing water pipeline mixed drainage into household supply. The outbreak has turned deadly, with three deaths officially confirmed, though seven deaths were re-ported by locals. Over 100 residents remain hospitalised across city hospitals. The incident erupted in the constituency of Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, drawing intense administrative and political scrutiny.

The leak point, discovered beneath a public toilet near a police outpost, has fuelled sus-picion that sewage entered the drinking line. Municipal Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav ordered immediate repairs

Officials suspended, Engineers dismissed

Following stern instructions from CM Mohan Yadav to punish those responsible, District Collector Shivam Verma confirmed decisive action: Zonal Officer Shaligram Sitole and Assistant Engineer Yogesh Joshi have been suspended, while in-charge Sub-Engineer (PHE) Shubham Shrivastava has been dismissed from service with immediate effect.

Water supply has been halted until the area is cleaned, chlorinated and lab-tested. Officials reiterated that supply will resume only after safety clearance reports arrive.

Hospitals confirmed the death of 75-year-old Nandlal Pal, admitted with severe vo-miting and diarrhoea. Two others also died, taking the confirmed toll to three. Grieving families insist that symptoms began only after con-suming tap water. Residents claim that around 150 people suffered vomiting and diar-rhoea in the last week, though officials are still verifying figures.

Compensation for families

Dr. Yadav announced an assistance of Rs. 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased. The government will also bear the full cost of treatment for the affected.

CM Orders quality care

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has directed that all those affected by the Bhagirathpura incident must receive prompt and quality medical treatment. He instructed the district administration and health officials to ensure proper care for every patient.

Probe underway

Collector Shivam Verma said the administration is closely monitoring the situ-ation. Health officials have been instructed to review treatment regularly, and a detailed investigation is on-going to determine the cause of the incident.